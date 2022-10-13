Fall is one of the most beautiful times in Binghamton, so here are a handful of local spots to check out during the fall season.

These activities are essential for enjoying the fall season.

Binghamton is an unforgettable part of New York’s Southern Tier. From the convenience of places right in the town to being only minutes away from some of the prettiest photo destinations in New York, this small town and its surrounding area has many special characteristics. Although Binghamton is amazing year round, the fall might be its best season. Here are some things to do in your free time during the fall season that hopefully, you may enjoy!

The Binghamton University Nature Preserve

Not only is it conveniently located on the University campus, but the combination of wildlife and foliage makes the walk-through an experience every time. Grab your friends and camera and explore the 190 acres the Preserve has to offer. It is truly an experience that you will not forget. If you go early enough in the season, you may even see some chipmunks or a beaver before they begin hibernating for the winter.

Apple Hills

In the mood to go apple picking? Apple Hills is an orchard located only 15 minutes from the BU campus, and is open on both some weekdays and the weekends, September through November. It not only presents a variety of apples to fit all your apple-picking needs, but there is so much more to do there than just apple picking. Their sunflower field, which is open until Oct. 31, is only $5, which includes five stems that you can pick yourself. In addition, they also have a corn maze, a furry farm and an endless array of food that will keep you coming for more.

FARM by Beer Tree Brew

Located in Port Crane, only 15 minutes away from BU, FARM by Beer Tree Brew is in itself a whole experience. With both indoor and outdoor seating, it is a great place to study, eat, listen to music or grab a drink with some friends. They also offers live music and a bunch of other happenings, found on their website, so there is always something to do. From good food to great beers, what more could you ask for?

Iron Kettle Farm

From a pick-your-own pumpkin patch to a haunted hayride, the Iron Kettle farm is definitely a must. Only a half hour away from BU, located in the town of Candor, the Iron Kettle Farm is a great place to get away from the stressors of school or even to just go somewhere to hang out with some friends. They also have an array of candied apples, as well as anything from donuts to pies.

Stoughton Farm

One of the most famous corn mazes in New York, Stoughton Farm Corn Maze is eight acres full of confusion. Located only 35 minutes away from campus, Stoughton “MAiZE” is open every day, with the exception of most Mondays, and is fit for all ages. The design also changes every year, so if you choose to go again next year, you are in for a whole new challenge! The best part is, the maze is only $11 for those 10 and above, and if you look on their website they even have a coupon for $1 off.

Nathaniel Cole Park

Nathanial Cole Park, also known to BU students as “the Blake,” is located just 15 min from the University. It is a 53-acre lake with a 1.25-mile trail encircling the body of water, and is a great spot not just in the fall but all year round. What makes the park a must-see in the fall, however, is its beautiful array of foliage. Grab your friends and a camera and definitely take advantage of the beautiful scenery the park has to offer.

Broome County Regional Farmers Market

If you prefer to buy your produce fresh and locally produced, then definitely check out this gem. Located on Upper Front Street right here in Binghamton, the Broome County Regional Farmers Market attracts people from all parts of the Southern Tier. Not only are most of their vendors local, but many of them also come from outside of Binghamton to present various goods, from meats to produce to even flowers and soap. There’s just something about using fresh and local produce that makes a meal taste so much better.

1911 Established

If you are familiar with the 1911 canned ciders, then you definitely have to check out this place. Something that most people don’t know is that the ciders are actually made an hour away from Binghamton at the Beak & Skiff Cider Mill. They use the apples from their own personal orchard to create mouthwatering ciders that leave you wanting more. In addition to ciders, they also have a distillery with a spirits bar as well as a wine tasting bar and, on top of that, the food is to die for. With the menu constantly changing, you are always up for a treat!

The E.W. Heier Teaching Greenhouse

Most people are shocked to find out that the University is actually home to a greenhouse with a variety of rare and endangered plant species. Located in the Science III building, the greenhouse is open to anyone for self-guided tours between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on weekdays, and the conveniently placed tables and chairs also make it a great study spot. The greenhouse is only open during the spring, summer and early fall seasons, so don’t forget to check it out before it closes for the winter.

Watkins Glen State Park

Last but not least, Watkins Glen State Park is truly one of New York’s prized possessions. Only an hour-and-a-half from BU, the 778 acre park is home to various waterfalls and gorges, and is an experience you will remember forever. But pack plenty of snacks and water because the hike is by no means easy or quick.

Hopefully you can find time in your busy schedule to go check out some of these beautiful places, because they are definitely worth seeing!