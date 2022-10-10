The rapper kept things interesting with a rowdy set list and fun audience antics, which included throwing food into the crowd.

“Mr. Clean” himself graced the Binghamton University Events Center stage for the Student Association Programming Board’s (SAPB) fall concert.

With Sophie Cates as the opening act, the performers impressed hundreds of students and fans last Thursday. Unlike last year’s fall concert, attendees faced no COVID-19 restrictions, with no pods or masks required.

General admission tickets were $25 for students, $30 for graduate students, faculty and staff and $40 for the public. These tickets put patrons in the bleacher seats, where they stood up and danced to the night’s performances. Floor tickets began at $35 for students, $40 for graduate students, faculty and staff and $50 for the public. As there were no pod restrictions, those on the floor were able to move freely through the crowd.

Sophie Cates, a pop artist from Los Angeles, opened with a 30 minute performance including “drinking games,” “Cardigan,” “boys r dumb! duh!” and, much to the crowd’s surprise, an a cappella performance of “Treacherous” by Taylor Swift.

Although the crowd loved Cates’ performance, nothing could match the energy of Yung Gravy’s entrance. Yung Gravy was introduced by DJ Tiiiiiiiiiip — be sure not to mistake the tenth “i” — and the crowd was readied with classic pop hits, ranging from “Holy Grail” to “Sweet Caroline.” Before they knew it, the crowd was chanting “Gravy Train” — until Yung Gravy ran onstage singing his song of the same name.

Yung Gravy performed until 10 p.m., covering most of his discography, including but not limited to, “C’est La Vie,” “oops!” and “1 Thot 2 Thot Red Thot Blue Thot.” Not only did he engage his audience with his songs that completely dominate TikTok after every release, but he also signed Lunchables boxes and Caesar dressing bottles, which he tossed into the audience along with water bottles.

Shira Geula, concerts chair for the SAPB and a senior majoring in business administration, had a large part in the making of this year’s concert. She observed no major hiccups in the event and said she loved Cates’ performance, as it felt like something different than Yung Gravy’s.

Geula was also pleased with the crowd, as well as the energy Yung Gravy brought to the concert experience.

“It was even better than I thought it was going to be to be,” Geula wrote in an email. “We were so happy with it. He definitely has a way with his fans and his crowd. I wanted a giant dance party in the Events Center and I think it really happened!”

Geula also said she believed Yung Gravy had a great time performing for BU.

“Never mind the fact that I was happy with the crowd, I think Yung Gravy himself was happy with the crowd!” Geula wrote in an email. “Everyone was there to have a good time and I know he appreciated it.”

Emily Wang, a senior majoring in nursing, bought floor tickets and managed to stand right in front by the railing. Wang was not a huge fan of Yung Gravy, but felt like more listens of his music were warranted after seeing his talent onstage. Wang described all of the different objects Yung Gravy threw into the crowd.

“He brought out these Target bags and would throw groceries into the audience throughout the night,” Wang wrote in an email. “He signed his name on ranch and Caesar dressing and would throw it out into the audience. He threw cereal as well into the audience and bananas.”

Emily Leighton, a sophomore majoring in mathematics, also enjoyed the concert. As a fan of Yung Gravy already, she arrived early to get prime bleacher seats for an ideal view. She enjoyed the performance and even caught a water bottle from Yung Gravy himself.

“Yung Gravy was so sick,” Leighton wrote in an email. “He was such a great performer and engaged with the crowd so much. I really enjoyed how he didn’t feel the need to perform the entirety of each song. That really made the concert run smoothly and kept it interesting.”

Not only did Yung Gravy deliver with his unmatched performance, but his first full album in two years, “Marvelous,” is coming out at the end of this month on Oct. 28.