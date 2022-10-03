From unnerving psychological thrillers to gorey slashers, check out these new horror films releasing this month just in time for Halloween.

Even though the fall weather is just starting to roll in, a new wave of horror movies is already about to arrive just in time for Halloween. Whether you are into bloody slashers or unsuspecting psychological thrillers, this list will be sure to satisfy all of your scare needs for the month of October.

“Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” – Oct. 5

From the combined talents of Ryan Murphy, best known for “American Horror Story” and “Scream Queens,” and acclaimed horror writer Stephen King, “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” seems to be a promising start to this horror film list. Struggling with bullies at school, Craig makes an unlikely friend and ally in the elderly Mr. Harrigan in this adaptation of one of King’s lesser-known short stories. Unfortunately, Mr. Harrigan passes away, leaving Craig alone to deal with his problems at school. However, that all seems to change after Craig receives an unexpected call, seemingly from beyond the grave.

“Hellraiser” – Oct. 7

In a decade full of disappointing remakes of fan-favorite films, Hulu’s “Hellraiser” garners surprising optimism. Originally written and directed in 1987 by Clive Barker, this movie follows the story of a young woman who finds a mysterious ornate puzzle box that, when opened, summons creatures who feed off of the pain of the box’s possessor. With the impressively chilling new renditions of the movie’s supernatural elements, the movie is looking to be an exciting modern take on a horror classic.

“Piggy” – Oct. 14

The only foreign language film on this list, “Piggy” tells the story of Sara, a Spanish teenage girl trapped in a cycle of harassment from her family and peers. Nicknamed “Piggy” by a particularly nasty group of girls, Sara decides to keep her head down to stay under the radar until she sees her once smug bullies now bloody and screaming for her help from the back of a van. A small-scale psychological thriller, the indie style of “Piggy” gives the movie an uncomfortable intimate feel that will have you squirming in your seat.

“The Watcher” – Oct. 13

If you’re a fan of true crime, you’ll want to tune into this Netflix original. “The Watcher” follows the real-life story of the Brannocks, a New Jersey family whose attempts at a new beginning quickly turn into their worst nightmare. After moving into a new house, the Brannock family receives a letter from “The Watcher,” a mysterious so-called “neighbor” who toys with the Brannocks through cryptic yet invasive messages to their home. In this psychological thriller based on a true story, “The Watcher” not only unravels the minds of the Brannock family but also the secrets of their supposed dream home.

“Halloween Ends” – Oct. 14

45 years after its initial release in 1978, the “Halloween” movie franchise comes to a close with “Halloween Ends,” in which Jamie Lee Curtis plays horror’s final girl Laurie Strode one last time. In this concluding film, Strode comes face-to-face with famed serial killer Michael Myers once again for a final showdown. While this movie certainly caters to die-hard “Halloween” fans, it’s hard to go wrong with a small-town serial killer and a tense slasher chase scene. Whether you’ve seen every Halloween movie out there or have no clue who Michael Myers is, “Halloween Ends” appeals to horror fans old and new.

“The Curse of Bridge Hollow” – Oct. 14

A play on the classic tale of the jack-o’-lantern, this comedy-horror follows teenager Sydney and her family’s move to a seemingly Halloween-obsessed town. After Sydney, played by Priah Ferguson of “Stranger Things,” lights a haunted lantern, she accidentally causes all of the Halloween decorations to come to life. With the help of her skeptical science teacher father, played by Marlon Wayans of “White Chicks” fame, the two team up to stop the town from being taken over. If you are looking for a fun horror movie that won’t have you anxiously checking your closets before you go to bed, this is the film for you.

“Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities” – Oct. 25

Although technically not a horror film, “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities” is an upcoming limited series that has a well-deserved place on this list. This anticipated horror anthology focuses on a sequence of eight different horror stories, each taking place in wildly differing yet fascinatingly unique worlds. If you’ve seen some of del Toro’s other works, such as “Pan’s Labyrinth” or “The Shape of Water,” you will not be surprised that this series focuses on elaborate practical effects. With a new hair-raising story and bone-chilling monster every week, this Netflix series is something you will not want to miss.

“Wendell & Wild” – Oct. 21

After an over 10-year hiatus, Henry Selick, director of classic horror claymation films such as “Coraline” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” returns to movie-making with a collaboration with revolutionary horror director Jordan Peele. This movie follows the story of Kat, a young girl who, when moved back to her hometown, is forced to — literally — face her demons in the forms of Wendell and Wild, voiced by Keegan-Michael Key and Peele himself. With a stacked voice cast and impressive stop-motion visuals, this film is sure to become a cult classic.

“Prey for the Devil” – Oct. 28

Fans of “The Exorcism” and “The Nun” will love this film, which tells the story of a young nun, Sister Ann, who decides to become trained in demonic exorcisms. However, it soon becomes clear that her desire to work in the program runs deeper than just devotion to God. In trying to rid herself of the demons of her past, she accidentally puts herself back in their grasp. To be released exclusively in theaters only a couple of days before Halloween, “Prey for the Devil” is the perfect movie to get together with friends and get your scare on.