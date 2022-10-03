Featured artist Stimulator Jones puts on an exciting show, playing multiple instruments live.

The Union Undergrounds was lit up by last Thursday by the year’s first Binghamton Underground Music Presents (BUMP) show, featuring Stimulator Jones and opener Native Son. The crowd swayed and jammed to the smooth sounds brought by the artists.

Aidan Beigie, vice president of BUMP and a junior majoring in business administration, discussed the process behind choosing the talents to bring to the campus.

“At the beginning of each year, the committees within the SAPB compile a long list of artists that might catch the interest of people here at Binghamton [University],” Beigie said. “After that point, we send it out to all of our students as a Google Form. The form allows us to gauge what artists students are most excited about. From there, it’s all a matter of reaching out and making it happen!”

All BUMP shows are performed in the Union Undergrounds Cafe, with the only lighting focused on a small stage. This gives those present a much more intimate feeling than the usual venue, as it is closer to a house show. The show was also a collaboration with the Food Co-op, which provided an open bar with three mocktail options.

“[A] reason why we make our shows free is it gives students the opportunity to discover something they may have not otherwise known there was a platform for,” Beigie said.

Ano Chrispin, known by stage name Native Son, performed as a duo with a supporting friend. Chrispin got the crowd into the mood with songs from his first album and newer ones. His sounds ranged from stripped-down, slow and echo-heavy to low guitars. It was a combination of alternative hip-hop, punk, jazz and neo-soul. This style gives his songs very different and exciting types of compositions, where it can start with a punk guitar riff and an intersection of quiet rap, and end with soulful melodies. He ended his set with a punkier song compared to the more groovy ones before, which was appropriately named “Riot!” — prompting the crowd to bob with the energetic vibrations.

Next up, Stimulator Jones started his set with a literal “bang” with a drum solo. The first song had few lyrics and a generous amount of guitar, which immediately showed his talent as a multi-instrument musician. His range, however, wasn’t just limited to instruments. Like the 70s and 80s R&B songs that he grew up with, Jones hit high-pitched harmonies with ease, which drove the audience wild. Throughout his set, he jumped from drums to the mic, guitar and eventually the DJ table with seemingly endless energy. Even when the backing music got cut off, he kept his performance up, making the crowd laugh and whoop with him. It was a well-produced and performed set, especially for people who just happened to stumble into the show.

Beigie spoke about the range of music BUMP has brought to BU.

“Something we do look for year in and year out is a way to represent everyone’s music taste in the artists that we book,” Beigie said. “Our hope is that we can appeal to all of the identities that make up our student population, as we want everyone to be able to come and enjoy our shows.”

Those interested can listen to Native Son’s two music videos from his EP “Metro Dread,” which came out on Oct. 28, and Stimulator Jones’ newest album “Round Spiritual Ring,” now on all platforms. Both are fully written and composed by their respective artists, and worth a listen if any of their genres’ inspirations is of appeal.

Beigie reflected on the show after it ended, describing it as a success.

“The energy that everyone brought to this first show was amazing,” Beigie said. “Special thanks go out to the SAPB E-Board, the Binghamton Food Co-op and the Union Undergrounds staff for all the help in bringing the event together. We are looking forward to what’s next!”