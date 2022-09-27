It can be intimidating facing the bare walls of your new dorm room, but there's always ways to improve your experience.

So many Binghamton University students live on campus in one of the many residential communities, since it is a convenient option that all first-years are required to do and many upperclassmen also take advantage of. Let’s take a look at some tips that can help students living on campus feel more at home.

Go to different dining halls

When living on campus, it can be easy to get stuck in the same routine of always eating at the dining hall closest to your residence hall. For example, if you live in the Dickinson Community, then it is likely you eat a majority of your meals at the Chenango Champlain Collegiate Center (C4). This means it is a good idea to mix up where you eat because each dining hall has its own special offerings. This allows you to freshen up your diet without having to spend money outside.

Decorate your room

One of the best ways to make your residence hall room feel like home is to decorate it with things that make you happy. Whether it is film posters, pictures of family or inspirational quotes, decorating your room will ensure that you do not feel like you are living in a jail cell. It is important that you are comfortable in your living space in order to maintain good mental health.

Leave your door open

Although it is tempting to always stay in your room with the doors closed, a great way to meet people is to leave your door open. Regardless of whether you live in corridor-style housing, a suite or an apartment, leaving your door open signals that you would like people to stop by and say hello. It is very convenient to know the people on your floor because you live in such close proximity to each other.

Take advantage of the on-campus libraries

If you do not like studying and doing homework in your room, then it is probably a good idea to familiarize yourself with the many on-campus libraries and study spaces. Some great study spots are the Glenn G. Bartle Library, the Science Library and the student success centers located in each residential community. Bartle Library is always a great place to get some work done because it has printers, group study lounges and quiet rooms, so you can choose the location that suits you best.

Check out the Nature Preserve

Another special resource on campus is our over-180-acre nature preserve. Even if nature is not your jam, the Nature Preserve is an awesome place to visit. The many trails will take you across bridges, up onto mountains and even crossing abandoned cars. Regardless of the weather, a hike in the Nature Preserve is guaranteed to help you destress and get in a good workout.

Learn about Campus Recreation

One of the most underutilized and underappreciated departments at BU is Campus Recreation. From open recreation at the East Gym’s Rec Center to intramural and club sports, Campus Recreation has so much to offer for students looking to stay active on campus. Students can also purchase a membership to have access to the FitSpace and fitness classes at the East Gym.

Utilize the bus system

One of the coolest opportunities afforded to BU students is our extensive bus system for both on- and off-campus students. Specifically for on-campus students, the Off Campus College Transport blue bus system can take students to Downtown Binghamton, to shopping areas and even just around campus. Furthermore, there are many Broome County Transit white buses that also go to campus.

Explore the Greater Binghamton area

Living on campus makes it super convenient to go to class, dining halls and the library, but it takes some initiative to get off-campus. Luckily, the bus system makes it super easy to check out a variety of places in the Greater Binghamton area, from the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City to the AMC theater at Vestal Town Square. There are always local events going on in Binghamton’s lively art scene, which will make a nice outing — without you having to spend much. Getting off-campus helps break up the potential monotony of spending all of your time in the same location.