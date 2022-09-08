Wings are a great comfort food for the fall weather, and there are many spots to check out in the local area.

There is nothing like eating a good chicken wing. In that first bite, you taste the deliciousness of the sauce, which hits the tongue with exuberance and excitement. Then comes the soft texture of the chicken, which is neither too juicy nor too dry. Afterward, it all comes together in a great bite that you get to dive right back into with a second bite. For those reasons, that first bite is always unmatched. Binghamton is home to some of the best wings you can have, so here is a list of the best wings in the Greater Binghamton area that give you that euphoric first bite.

Craft

Located on Washington Street is a bar and grill establishment that knows how to cook a great wing. Craft is known for lots of amazing foods, including its sliders, shakes and drinks. Their best item though has to be their “jumbo chicken wings,” which are cooked to perfection. They are not heavily breaded with extremely tasty chicken, as well as being “jumbo,” which makes them very filling. Their sauces include garlic, honey mustard, BBQ, sweet chili, mild, medium, hot and death — for an extra $1.50.

The Old Union Hotel

Considered to be the best wings in Binghamton, The Old Union Hotel is another bar and grill restaurant with wonderful tasting wings. Their wings feature tender chicken with heavy breading that fuses with the sauces seamlessly. Compared to Craft, this beloved eatery has more unique sauces, such as Old Union House, Carolina Gold, honey siracha, Singapore Chili and cajun. They even have a wing night on Mondays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with 10 wings for $10.50. The Old Union Hotel is known for its wings over anything else on their menu, but that is exactly the reason to check them out.

Food & Fire BBQ Taphouse

Food & Fire BBQ Taphouse has a wide-spanning menu of BBQ classics and delights. Their chili, mac and cheese, pulled pork, ribs, burgers, Cuban sandwich and mashed potatoes are just some of the best-tasting food on their menu. The highlight, though, is their food & fire wings. These wings are jumbo-sized and smoked in the restaurant for very tasty results. Not only that but the sauces on their wings are unbeaten. They have a dry rub, BBQ-grilled, Buffalo-style, Korean BBQ and ‘Bama white sauce. These sauces all taste original and fresh to the taste buds.

Ary’s Kitchen

While Ary’s Kitchen doesn’t have the greatest tasting wings on this list, they benefit from being open until 2 a.m. every night — while still making pretty damn good wings. Ary’s Kitchen is a reliable spot on Vestal Avenue with typical foods of the late night variety, such as chicken tenders, fries, mozzarella sticks, mac and cheese bites and more. Their wings, however, transcend the mediocrity of some late night food by being surprisingly good. They feature a bunch of sauces as well like honey siracha, teriyaki, sweet and spicy, Ary’s special hot, garlic parmesan and BBQ.

These are four of the most notable spots in the Binghamton area to buy some super great wings that will leave no chicken left on the bone. All of these places warrant return visits to try another sauce and lose yourself in the beauty of that fantastic first bite.