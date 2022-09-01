The fall 2022 movie season has a lot of potential hits, from superhero blockbusters to awards contenders.

Movies in the fall are some of the best of the year. Studios pull out their more serious game-changing stories for awards consideration. That is why many call the fall season ‘awards season’ in contrast to the summer, which releases more blockbuster action films. Autumn is not without its blockbusters, though, with movies like “Black Adam” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” being released. There is a lot of great-looking stuff coming out, but here are the highlights of the ones to keep an eye out for when they release.

“Don’t Worry Darling” (Sept. 23)

“Don’t Worry Darling” already has appeal from its two leads Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, but the plot spells intrigue as well. Pugh plays a housewife living in a community with other 1950s-esque housewives until things start to not seem right. The trailer shows a lot of disturbing and mind-bending imagery. After Olivia Wilde’s debut “Booksmart” was a hit, this new direction could make or break her career as a director.

“Triangle of Sadness” (Oct. 7)

Director Ruben Östlund has made two incredible films already, “Force Majeure” and “The Square.” Both movies reveal different aspects of the human condition but in a satirical manner. “Triangle of Sadness” looks to be a similar affair, focusing on a yacht full of rich people that gets shipwrecked. As long as it is not too on the nose, this movie has the potential to be Östlund’s best yet.

“Amsterdam” (Oct. 7)

No other movie is as stacked as “Amsterdam” is. Being David O. Russell’s first movie in 7 years, the film stars the likes of Christian Bale, John David Washington, Margot Robbie, Chris Rock and others. The movie’s trailer showcases a 1930s murder mystery involving a friendship between a nurse, doctor and lawyer. With strong directorial and acting talent in tow, “Amsterdam” could be a huge awards contender.

“Black Adam” (Oct. 21)

DC has had a bumpy filmography ranging from atrocious movies like “Wonder Woman 1984” to magnificent pieces of work such as “The Batman.” “Black Adam” could go in either direction, but having Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at the helm is a strong positive for the movie. As one of the biggest blockbusters of the season, “Black Adam” could be a lot of fun especially since it involves awesome DC characters like Doctor Fate.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Nov. 11)

The first “Black Panther” movie was a smash hit among Marvel fans and moviegoers. The sequel immediately went into development until the late great Chadwick Boseman passed away. Since then, director Ryan Coogler took a step back and reconceptualized the movie. The trailer for “Wakanda Forever” showed a promising movie that will be full of emotions while honoring Boseman’s legacy. This could be Marvel’s big hit film of the year after having a mediocre year so far.

“Bones and All” (Nov. 23)

Any fan of Timothée Chalamet will want to check out his new movie directed by Luca Guadagnino. That same director made “Call Me By Your Name,” the origin of Chalamet’s breakout fame. The movie revolves around two outcast lovers that go on a road trip across America. It sounds like a simple, yet emotionally charged adventure that will definitely draw attention of awards.

These are some of the best-looking movies of the fall season, but keep an eye out for more movies since there are always surprise hits around the corner. The fall seems to be another jam-packed time with action-packed blockbusters, intriguing thrillers, exciting historical dramas, tearjerker romances and more. 2022 is ramping up to be a decent year for movies if the fall can pick up the slack of the summer season.