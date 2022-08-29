"Better Call Saul" ended its final season with six amazing episodes that tied up the loose ends of the show.

The second half of “Better Call Saul’s” sixth and final season featured six incredible episodes that capped off an amazing show. The six episodes brought satisfying closure to the cliffhanger ending of season six episode seven. Let’s grade all six episodes from awesome to literal perfection.

Episode Eight – “Point and Shoot”: B+

While it might not be as iconic as “Rock and Hard Place” or “Plan and Execution,” “Point and Shoot” is one of the best episodes of the season, and for good reason. The episode picks up right after the murder of Howard Hamlin by Lalo Salamanca, and deals with the aftermath. Salamanca forces Kim Wexler to try and murder Gus Fring, but this is halted by Fring’s right-hand man, Michael Ehrmantraut. Meanwhile, Fring tracks down Salamanca, and they get into a brutal battle of guns and wits, ending with Fring killing Salamanca. The episode then concludes with Ehrmantraut covering up Hamlin’s death. It is an all-around great episode with tons of action and suspense.

Episode Nine – “Fun and Games”: A-

Episode nine of “Better Call Saul” is the epitome of a slow-burn episode. It opens with a superb montage depicting Saul Goodman and Wexler having a “normal” day after everything they just went through, juxtaposed with Ehrmantraut cleaning up their apartment. The episode continues by ending the cartel side of the show as Fring is deemed innocent of Salamanca’s death by the cartel leaders. Finally, Wexler tells one final lie at Hamlin’s funeral to cement her and Goodman’s innocence in the matter, leading to the heartbreaking ending of Wexler leaving Goodman. Compared to the death of two main characters in episodes seven and eight, the ending of a marriage might seem trivial. Still, it really packs a punch to watch their relationship end after six seasons of them being happy together. “Fun and Games” is not a flashy or fun episode, but it demonstrates truly incredible writing, filmmaking and acting.

Episode 10 – “Nippy”: A-

“Nippy” is a particularly notable episode of “Better Call Saul” as it is the first episode of the show set entirely in black and white, which is used to denote scenes that occur after the events of “Breaking Bad.” Usually, these scenes are at the beginning of the first episode of each season, but “Nippy” breaks that pattern with a full sequel episode in the prequel show. Beyond this, the episode is phenomenal as it connects all of the previous black and white scenes together and we get to watch Goodman pull off a brilliant scam, showing that he still has it. The episode ends with Goodman talking about a happy ending, which the episode gives him, but viewers know that with three episodes left, it is unlikely to stay that way.

Episode 11 – “Breaking Bad”: A

Perhaps the most hotly anticipated episode besides the finale itself, “Breaking Bad” delivers what fans have been wanting for years — appearances from Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, the two leads of “Breaking Bad.” Both White and Pinkman appear for an extended cameo in this episode and while it could have easily felt forced or unnatural, the two slip back into their respective roles with ease and transport the viewer to a simpler time, season two of “Breaking Bad.” White and Pinkman’s role in the story is clear, to draw a parallel between how Goodman knowingly walked into disaster with them and how he is doing it again with his scams in the black and white post “Breaking Bad” era. The episode “Breaking Bad” is a masterpiece in fan service that will go down as an all-time great “Better Call Saul” episode.

Episode 12 – “Waterworks”: A

“Waterworks” has all the elements of a great “Better Call Saul” episode. Directed by “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” creator Vince Gilligan, “Waterworks” is the beginning of the end for the show as its penultimate episode. We get to see Wexler in the black and white timeline for the first time and watch her begin the process of turning herself into the Albuquerque Police Department for what she did to Hamlin. We watch Goodman go the other direction, committing himself to a life of crime that ultimately ends with the police getting called on him by a life alert of all things. “Waterworks” beautifully sets up the series finale by ending on the question of what will happen to Goodman.

Episode 13 – “Saul Gone”: A+

The series finale of “Better Call Saul,” aptly called “Saul Gone” follows the fall, then rise, then final fall of Goodman. The highlights include cameos from “Breaking Bad” favorites like White and Marie Schrader. The finale also perfectly ended Goodman’s story as he was able to use his legal skills to reduce his sentence before using this opportunity to then own up to all of his crimes and accept the lifelong sentence he deserves. Perhaps the best scene of the whole show is one of its final ones, with Goodman and Wexler sharing a cigarette the same way they did in the series premiere. Truly an epic conclusion to one of the best shows ever made.