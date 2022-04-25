The game released on April 5, 2022 and can be played on a variety of platforms including the Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows

After many delays, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was finally released on April 5, 2022. The video game contains content from all nine main “Star Wars” films that are considered to be in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Episodes I through IX) and can be played on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One or Microsoft Windows. It costs $59.99 for the standard edition of the game, but $69.99 for the deluxe edition, which contains extra content in the form of character packs. The game boasts an impressive resume for any “Star Wars” fan, as you can play the story of the nine main films throughout 45 distinct levels, visit 25 different planets and play as 380 unique characters.

Starting with the levels, they are a mixed bag overall, but they lean on the positive side. Compared to Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga, the levels are a lot shorter and less complex but are more faithful to the events of the films. Some levels from Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga cover new content not explored in Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga, but the majority do not and are relatively redundant. However, the flying levels feature much better controls that make it both easier to maneuver and more fun. While the levels are fun, they are certainly not the highlight of the game because they sometimes are a little too similar to previous Lego Star Wars games.

On the other hand, the open world of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is what truly sets it apart from prior Lego Star Wars games. Although Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens took players to several planets from the sequel trilogy, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga takes players to planets from the original and prequel trilogies, which are more iconic and fun to play for “Star Wars” fans than sequel trilogy planets. The game features both well-known locations, such as Tatooine, in addition to including more obscure planets for the hardcore fans, like Kamino. Beyond being used to break up the levels, the open world allows players to participate in fun side missions that beef up the game. The best compliment that we can give the open world is that exploring the planets feels as though you are experiencing the “Star Wars” universe for the first time as a kid again.

Likewise, the character roster of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga justifies the existence of the game. There are so many choices of characters to play that will truly please anyone because just about every character from “Star Wars” is available. Whether your favorite character is Han Solo or Yaddle, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will let you play as them. Furthermore, the Lego mini figures for each character look much better than their prior incarnations. Whether you are a fan of “Star Wars” or Lego, the character roster is sure to bring a smile to your face.

While exploring the open world and levels of any Lego game, combat is an essential element. The combat in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a big improvement from past Lego games and especially from Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga. As a Jedi, you can throw lightsabers and force push, but also counterattack. For any character, you can do a variety of combos to beat down your enemies. This combat system is much needed after the stagnant combat of past Lego games.

Additionally, the game has a lot of other great qualities, such as difficulty. It isn’t too easy for adults but not that hard for children either. It hits a nice, sweet spot that is good for whatever age. The game has great value, too, with how much you can explore and collect within the game. If you decide to do the story and continue finding every collectible, character and vehicle, it can take you upward of 50 hours. The voice acting and audio dialogue from the movies are very fluid and nostalgic. These cut scenes use classic Lego humor too, which is much appreciated.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is not without its problems. Sometimes you are forced to follow a character during levels, and it can be painstakingly slow. The game also features glitches occasionally, which have made the game crash. The menu to switch characters and look at the map doesn’t feel very intuitive and takes time to habituate. One last issue with the game is the lack of online co-op for players. The local co-op feature is awesome, but the ability to do the same thing online would be game-changing.

Overall, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a wonderful game. The open world, combat, extensive character list, graphics and game value are all excellent. Despite having some problems with glitches and short levels, these issues are minor when you are enthralled in the world of “Star Wars.” For any Lego game fan or “Star Wars” fan, this game is a must-buy that will give you beautiful doses of nostalgia with enough new elements to make it a strong installment in the Lego Star Wars game series.

Rating: 4/5