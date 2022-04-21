Famous or not, some strains are more worth the experience than others

Whether you’re experienced or just starting out, knowing what strain of cannabis you are partaking in is very important. Different strains originate from different places and result in different effects. A strain can fall under one of three categories, which are indica, sativa and hybrid. Sativa is considered to be of high THC level, which produces an energizing and stimulating effect. Indica has a high CBD level and leads to pain relief, better sleep and relaxation. Hybrid strains mix the two effects together, but these categories are not always consistent, and sometimes it’s best to see what individual strains can do for you. Some of the most famous strains are Sour Diesel, Trainwreck, OG Kush, Granddaddy Purple and many more. Here is a discussion and ranking of some famous strains and lesser-known ones.

7. Granddaddy Purple

This indica strain is used by people looking for pain relief, stress relief, increased appetite or a good night of sleep. Granddaddy Purple is very potent and mellows out the entire body into a dreamy state. The strain is perfect for a relaxing night on the couch or right before going to sleep.

6. Durban Poison

Durban Poison serves as a perfect sativa strain. It will energize you and uplift you to be very productive. However, it may stimulate the brain too much and make you a paranoid person if you are already feeling anxiety that day. This strain works best when you are going to do something active, such as any type of art or going on walks.

5. Lava Cake

Lava Cake has the cool benefit of being an indica hybrid cross strain between Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies and Grape Pie. Lava Cake also has a sweet taste to it that boosts its flavor more than a lot of other strains. Lava Cake is a feel-good strain that will make you hungry and looking for a seat to plant yourself in.

4. Gorilla Zkittlez

Similar to White Rhino, Gorilla Zkittlez is not for beginner smokers. Bolstering a tropical flavor, this strain will make you feel happy and goofy. Gorilla Zkittlez is a heavy strain that will slow you down, but it can be great for stress relief.

3. Green Crack

Even more than Durban Poison, Green Crack will make you extremely energized and put you into an active mood. With a delicious fruity flavor, this sativa strain works great at night or during the day. It will make you more talkative than a lot of other strains, especially if your brain is going a mile a minute from it. If you are looking for a fun, cerebral and euphoric experience, Green Crack is the direction to go.

2. White Rhino

White Rhino is a lesser-known strain that really packs a punch. The scent is woodsy with an incredible taste that starts hitting you hard sooner than later. The high is euphoric but still lets you be as productive as you want to be. Despite being more pricey, it makes up for it with its potency, so this is also not the best for beginners.

1. Acapulco Gold

Getting your hands on this strain is a rarity, and should be treasured if you do. The taste of the strain is super interesting, including coffee and woody flavors. Its THC content is relatively high and will produce the usual sativa effects, such as feelings of being uplifted, aroused and energetic. This strain is claimed to be one of the best and definitely lives up to that title by doing its job very well at being a vacation for your brain.

Those are some essential cannabis strains ranked. This is a highly subjective experience, so it may have completely different effects for different people. Everyone can share different moments they have had with a particular strain just like there are different experiences depending on what alcohol you drink, such as wine or liquor. Be sure to always stay safe, take care of yourself and do your research.