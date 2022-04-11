Over 1,800 students showed up for Shabbat 2000, the largest Shabbat dinner at a college campus in the nation

Binghamton University students came together on Friday, April 8 for the 28th-annual Shabbat 2000, the largest Shabbat dinner on any campus around the nation. As the first big Shabbat 2000 celebration in person since the COVID-19 pandemic began, over 1,800 students attended the event to celebrate the Jewish Sabbath.

The Jewish Sabbath is the seventh day of the week, which is reserved as a day of rest and worship. This day of rest includes a suspension of technology for about 25 hours, reserving more time for focusing on people and the world around them.

In the past two years, these large-scale Shabbat dinners were not held the same way as they had been in the past. Due to the pandemic, the event occurred virtually in 2020 and in person in two separate locations in 2021 to reduce the number of people in one location. Despite the pandemic, the Jewish Sabbath was still celebrated and embraced by the community together. Now, after two years of masks and social distancing, Shabbat 2000 made its return as an in-person event held in one place.

One of the most important factors of Shabbat 2000 is the fact that students of all faiths and backgrounds are invited to support and celebrate with the large Jewish community on campus. The event allows students to learn more about Jewish traditions and grants them the opportunity to share this experience with friends of the Jewish faith.

Shabbat 2000 was held at the Events Center on the east side of campus. Upon entering the Events Center, one could see the immense amount of time and dedication that event coordinators and volunteers put into making Shabbat special for all attendees. Hundreds of students gathered together in the Events Center, talking with one another and awaiting the beginning of the Shabbat celebration.

Aviad Levy, an event coordinator for Shabbat 2000 and freshman majoring in political science, discussed the event’s aim of increasing outreach to Jewish students at BU.

“This event is all about outreach, our goal is to reach every single Jewish person on campus and ensure that they realize their Jewish identity to bring them closer with God,” Levy said. “This is the largest schoolwide Shabbat in [BU] history. We were at 1,600, then 1,800 and now we are at 2,000 and we hope to grow each and every year.”

The event began with a big “Shabbat Shalom!” from Rabbi Levi Slonim, the development director of the Rohr Chabad Center for Jewish Student Life at BU. He stood on the stage and spoke to the crowd, beginning the event by explaining the significance of Shabbat and thanking all that attended.

New York City-based a cappella group Y-Studs A Capella continued the night by singing for the massive crowd, starting Shabbat 2000 off with high energy and positivity. Students even rose from their tables and crowded around the singers, forming conga lines, dancing with friends and singing along to traditional songs. There was even an appearance from BU mascot Baxter the Bearcat, donning a Shabbat 2000 shirt and dancing along with fellow students.

Sophie Greenberg, a sophomore majoring in philosophy, politics and law, is the major events chair liaison for the major events committee at Hillel at Binghamton as well as a volunteer at Chabad at Binghamton. Greenberg discussed the significance of Shabbat 2000.

“Shabbat is a time where Jews all over the world don’t use any type of electricity or do any work, which is really special because it creates that one day a week where we get to connect to each other and the world around us,” Greenberg said. “[BU] is one-third Jewish — 2,000 people doesn’t even cover all of the Jewish people on campus. It’s really special to see everyone come together for a common cause and be together as one big family.”

Following the lively singing and dancing at the beginning of the celebration, women attending the event were invited to approach the center of the room and light the Shabbat candles, symbolizing the light women bring to their home and spirituality into their place of holiness. The room silenced as hundreds of women rose from their chairs and walked their way up to light their candles.

After the candles were lit and everyone returned to their tables, grape juice was poured and the ritual of hand-washing preceded the dinner. The meal consisted of a delicious three-course meal, including bread, salad, matzah ball soup, a variety of meats and much more.

Elan Elgavisch, a junior majoring in business administration, is an E-Board member of the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity. He attended the event and found it to be a great experience for coming together with friends.

“I think Shabbat is about coming together and seeing the whole community,” Elgavisch said. “School gets pretty stressful, so one dinner a week where everyone is together is a great time. We have 2,000 friends now. It’s nice to see a campus where Jewish life is so prevalent and 2,000 kids take time out of their day to come and eat a meal all together.”

The event was spectacular to say the least, engaging students in a celebration that some had never experienced before. For such a massive amount of people to come together to celebrate this event was an incredible opportunity for both those of Jewish and non-Jewish faith.

“If you didn’t come to this Shabbat 2000, definitely come out next year,” Levy said. “The food is incredible, the people are incredible and the experience is priceless.”