Remlik’s Grille & Oyster Bar is, as the name suggests, an upscale grill and oyster bar serving American fare in Downtown Binghamton. Located in the Kilmer Building on 31 Lewis St., the establishment boasts a welcoming ambiance, appealing dishes and premium wines and drinks. Remlik’s Grille & Oyster Bar also has two private rooms that can be reserved for events. This Restaurant Week, Remlik’s Grille & Oyster Bar flaunts one of the city’s more luxurious deals, with a $35 prix fixe dinner menu featuring an appetizer, main course and dessert. Any of the three courses are also available to be replaced with a glass of house pinot grigio or cabernet sauvignon.

As my photographer, Harry Karpen, and I entered the Kilmer Building, we were relieved to find refuge from the pouring Binghamton rain. A regal, grand corridor leading up to Remlik’s Grille & Oyster Bar features other businesses such as the jewelry store, The Goldsmith. I was immediately struck by the grandiosity of the building interior, and we both noticed the cocktail attire sported by most patrons. At the very end of the corridor lies the grand entrance to Remlik’s Grille & Oyster Bar.

It is hard for one to miss Remlik’s Grille & Oyster Bar’s glamorous ambiance, which the establishment describes as “dazzling” on its website. The restaurant features high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, Ionic-style pillars and plush seating with dark wooden accents throughout the main dining area. Colorful art pieces adorned the walls, many of which have plaques. Although we were slightly out of place among the older local crowd that evening, Harry and I were immediately seated and welcomed into Remlik’s Grille & Oyster Bar.

For our first course, I ordered the crispy shrimp appetizer. The dish came with three large and tender pieces of shrimp in an Asian-style sweet chili sauce, topped with black sesame seeds and scallions. The sauce was sweet, spicy and flavorful — however, the shrimp was not as crispy as I expected, as the tempura batter on the outside was thoroughly saturated with sauce.

Harry ordered the spicy tuna roll — only available from Wednesdays to Saturdays — which was topped with sriracha, spicy mayo and green fish roe. It is clear that Remlik’s Grille & Oyster Bar pays attention to detail, as even the wasabi was piped into a decorative fashion. When asked for his thoughts on the appetizer, he expressed that it was prepared just as he had imagined.

“It tastes like a spicy tuna roll,” Karpen said.

For our main entree, I ordered the Atlantic salmon, which came on a bed of risotto and was topped with sauteed baby spinach. The spinach was mild but wonderfully buttery, and the salmon was flaky, tender and perfectly seared. The risotto was the star of the dish — the rice was not overcooked, with a slight bite. Despite being a comfort staple, I could taste the broth and cheese through the dish’s creaminess, giving depth to the meal. Overall, I would recommend the salmon entree for someone who is seeking a filling, yet not overpowering, meal.

Atlantic salmon.

Harry ordered the prime sirloin with a mushroom burgundy sauce, cooked medium-rare. The dish came with whipped potatoes and the vegetable du jour on the side. Harry noted the tenderness of the meat as well as the distinct pepper flavor of the steak, adding that the potatoes were very mild.

For our third and final course, Harry and I were presented with the chef’s selection of desserts, which consisted of three options. I ordered the key lime pie, and Harry ordered the cheesecake with berry sauce. Both dishes came with a moist graham cracker crust and were topped with a mildly sweet whipped cream. The key lime pie was smooth and light but quite sweet, with the tartness of the lime at the very end — the tanginess of citrus fruit contrasted nicely with the saccharine pie and brightened the dish. As for the cheesecake, Harry expressed his satisfaction with the dessert, as he was satisfying a weeklong craving.

“[The berry sauce] is a nice touch,” Karpen said. “It’s pretty firm. It’s a good amount of sweetness, and the raspberry brings out some extra sweetness, which is good.”

If you are looking for a fine dining experience that will make you feel like Binghamton royalty, look no further than Remlik’s Grille & Oyster Bar. With kind and attentive service, complex dishes and an opulent vibe, you will be wowed by the indulgent experience. Restaurant Week ends on Thursday, April 7, so make sure you try this classy spot while you can.