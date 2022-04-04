Wallows' "Tell Me That It's Over" combines indie rock with 1980s music to create an impressive album

Wallows has perfected their sound with their newest release, “Tell Me That It’s Over.” While it is very different from their first album, “Nothing Happens,” this album shows clear growth and maturity in their music. Wallows kickstarted the release of this album in September with the single “I Don’t Want to Talk” alongside the announcement of their “Tell Me That It’s Over” tour, drawing hype around the album that has been built upon in recent months. This album flows beautifully, combining indie rock with an ’80s-inspired sound. Wallows, composed of Dylan Minnette, Braeden Lemasters and Cole Preston, did not let fans down with a masterpiece that will undoubtedly allow Wallows to rise to the top.

The album kicks off with “Hard to Believe,” which begins with choppy strings and vocals before picking up into a classic indie rock song as Minnette sings about a breakup. The song ends with an interesting chunky instrumental, which wraps up the song, building suspense and setting up for the rest of the album.

“I Don’t Want to Talk,” an upbeat summery track, follows “Hard to Believe,” and the two moods of these opening tracks contrast yet complement each other well. Wallows uses this contrast by giving “I Don’t Want to Talk” a happy vibe with opposite lyrics, specifically about not being okay and yearning for closure. “Especially You” is similar, a light and cheerful song detailing confusion in the state of a relationship. Another more upbeat and fun song from the album is “Marvelous,” which uniquely begins with a train conductor’s words. Wallows creatively plays with this train theme with lyrics like “mind the gap” as they talk about a deteriorating relationship.

“At the End of the Day” is a shining moment for this album. The song has a similar feel to ’80s new wave groups like Tears For Fears mixed with the classic teenage coming-of-age movie vibe felt in Wallows’ earlier tunes. “Hurts Me” also reflects inspiration from older pop music, contrasting gloomy lyrics with a dance-worthy ’70s pop sound.

A collaboration between Minnette and Lydia Night of The Regrettes has been long-awaited, and “Permanent Price” does not disappoint. Night, who is currently dating Minnette, does background vocals on the chorus of this song about falling in love. Its sweet lyrics set it apart from the rest of the album, but the calm tempo is consistent with the other songs on the album. Wallows proves they can mix different styles of music to create something special with “Missing Out,” as the verses and chorus have completely different sounds. It starts off calm and has a hardcore chorus, which truly makes the album feel cohesive. “That’s What I Get,” a mellow and easily enjoyable tune, is also one of the chiller songs.

“Guitar Romantic Search Adventure” is the perfect soft and peaceful finale for this album. This song captures the lyrical concepts of the album all in one, bringing it all together as Minnette speaks about the desire to make a relationship work in the time they have, regardless of how difficult it may be. The lyrics, “My life’s going by, but it’s just begun,” directly before an emotional instrumental set up for an intense and beautiful ending.

Upon first listen, it did not seem like “Tell Me That It’s Over” could even compare to “Nothing Happens,” yet the more time spent listening to this album, the more impressive it gets. It mixes the electronic and hyper sounds of “Remote” with the indie-rock style of “Nothing Happens” and their older songs. Wallows did an incredible job processing the emotions of a relationship and a breakup without creating a gloomy and sad record. “Tell Me That It’s Over” shows incredible progress in Wallows’ music, displaying how they have grown both lyrically and instrumentally, creating a unique identity that sets them apart from other popular bands today.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars