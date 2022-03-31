"Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga" will add to extensive list of entertaining Lego video games

With Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga coming out on April 5, now is the time to look at the 20 best licensed Lego video games that Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has released with its studio, TT Games. All of these games are classics in their own right, so do not be offended if your favorite does not top the list.

1. Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga (2007)

Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga will always be the most adored Lego game that comes to people’s minds. With the option to play Episodes I-VI of the “Star Wars” films, fans have so many character options and locations to choose from. With a variety of gameplay elements including spaceship battles, lightsaber duels and entertaining platforming puzzles, this Lego game is iconic.

2. Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures (2008)



Based on the first three “Indiana Jones” films, this Lego game really puts you in the shoes of Indiana Jones. Whether it’s running from boulders or solving hieroglyphic puzzles, this game keeps things constantly refreshing. Lego Indiana Jones also emphasized finding more secrets, such as looking for hidden “Star Wars” characters to unlock in specific levels. Any person at any age should give this classic a try.

3. Lego Batman: The Videogame (2008)

Being a Lego game not based on any film, this game has its own original story showing off classic Batman characters in its roster, such as Robin and the Joker. Weird characters appear too like Killer Moth and Yeti. Additionally, the inventive vehicle and villain levels boosted this game to legendary status.

4. Lego Harry Potter: Years 1-4 (2010)

Have you ever wanted to go to Hogwarts, learn spells and ride a broom just like in the films? Then this first installment of Lego Harry Potter will scratch that itch. The hub world of Hogwarts has a ton of nooks and crannies featuring the beautiful “Harry Potter” music themes from composer John Williams. The first four films in Lego form work the best because the game captures the childlike wonder that inspired millions of people.

5. Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes (2012)

While not from the classic period of Lego games, this game is gradually reaching classic quality due to introducing voice acting and a whole open world to explore. Flying around as Superman through Gotham City finding secrets and missions adds a whole new element to look forward to in Lego games from then on. Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes was a worthy sequel to its amazing predecessor.

6. Lego Harry Potter: Years 5-7 (2011)

The second game in the Lego Harry Potter series, Years 5-7, follows the films more closely and includes some different areas the first game did not have. Besides that, it follows the formula of the previous game, which is a great time even if it lacks some originality.

7. Lego Marvel Super Heroes (2013)

Lego Marvel Super Heroes gave Marvel heroes the treatment that Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes got, which was a fun open world to explore with a wide variety of Marvel characters. The roster includes X-Men, Fantastic Four, the Avengers and much more. Along with cool secrets like any Lego game, this installment was notable for introducing “big-fig” characters like the Hulk to update the combat systems.

8. Lego The Lord of the Rings (2012)

There was no way this game would not be a hit considering the fact that it was adapting one of the most beloved film trilogies of all time. Lego The Lord of the Rings has an awesome open world that takes you through all the sprawling locations of Middle Earth. The game developers truly matched the ambition and scope that the films had.

9. Lego Star Wars III: The Clone Wars (2011)

Play through your favorite moments of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars television show in this epic continuation of the Lego Star Wars saga. The game also allows you to explore a Republic cruiser and Separatist frigate, each filled with hidden secrets and powerful Red Bricks to discover.

10. Lego Marvel’s Avengers (2016)

Lego Marvel’s Avengers covers the plots of multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films including “The Avengers” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” This game is held back by using a very similar open-world New York City that Lego Marvel Super Heroes used, but makes up for it with enjoyable recreations of great films.

11. Lego Jurassic World (2015)



Covering all four “Jurassic Park” films up to “Jurassic World,” this game allows you to play through your favorite moments from the classic film series. The highlights include playing as dinosaurs and even having the ability to customize your very own dinosaur.

12. Lego DC Super-Villains (2018)

Rather than focusing on the heroes as the other superhero games do, Lego DC Super-Villains allows you to play almost exclusively from the DC villain catalog. The game features popular villains such as Joker and Lex Luthor while also allowing you to make your own villain, with a customizable appearance and a variety of abilities to choose from.

13. Lego Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game (2011)

There are few things more fun than running around as the swashbuckling Lego Jack Sparrow and friends. While the levels are excellent and fun to explore, the free roam area of the game is too bare-bones and leaves a lot to be desired.

14. Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 (2017)

The sequel to the big hit Lego Marvel Super Heroes is a little disappointing, although the giant roster of characters to play is quite cool. On the other hand, the open world blends too many locations together to create a confusing mess.

15. Lego The Incredibles (2018)

It would be fair to say that Lego The Incredibles is an incredible game as you can play through the events of the two films and explore a rather generic city area. The coolest part of the game is that you can find and unlock hidden Pixar characters to play as.

16. Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham (2014)

The conclusion to the Lego Batman trilogy is easily the weakest in the bunch, but still worth playing. The levels are pretty fun to play and allow you to battle a nice variety of DC villains, but the open-world aspect of the game is too convoluted and difficult to navigate.

17. Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2016)

The biggest problem with Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens is that the game only covers one film, which makes the levels feel drawn out as they stretch out the events of the film. However, the game is visually beautiful and takes you to some iconic “Star Wars” locations that will please any fan of the franchise.

18. The Lego Movie Videogame (2014)

While “The Lego Movie” was a huge success financially and critically, its corresponding game did not reach the same heights. The game is fun to play, but much less memorable than the actual film it is based on.

19. Lego The Hobbit (2014)

It is sad to see Lego The Hobbit so low on the list, because although it has incredible gameplay and an awesome interpretation of Middle Earth, the game is incomplete. There is only content from the first two “Hobbit” films, leaving you wanting more since the third “Hobbit” film is missing.

20. Lego Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues (2009)

Lego Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues is a victim of the film it is based on, as the majority of the game is based on the notoriously bad “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.” The game also tried something new by having different free-roam areas for each film in the “Indiana Jones” franchise, but this makes the game feel quite disjointed.