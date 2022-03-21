"WHO CARES?" is Rex Orange County's fourth album and includes a collaboration with Tyler, the Creator

Rex Orange County’s fourth album “WHO CARES?” is definitely something to care about. With the drop of the first single alongside the album announcement in January, there has been much anticipation for this new release. “WHO CARES?” is a catchy and mostly upbeat album and is overall very good, yet it lacks that something special that is often found in Rex Orange County’s music.

The album begins with the first single he released in anticipation, “KEEP IT UP,” which did not disappoint. It begins with simple, gentle strings, setting up for a sad tune, yet it quickly picks up into something more upbeat as Rex Orange County paradoxically speaks of discouragement and his attempt at motivation and positivity. He states, “Now I’m here, and I wish that I wasn’t,” and, “Keep it up and go on,” preparing for an album with a contrast between the negative and motivational.

Next comes a feature from Tyler, the Creator on “OPEN A WINDOW,” a light and happy song that explores feeling stuck. This song is a shining moment for the album — the pair have worked well together in the past, as shown by two features with Rex Orange County on Tyler, the Creator’s 2017 album “Flower Boy.” This song is reminiscent of that era, with a lighthearted and summery vibe. The positive feel continues with “AMAZING,” which Rex Orange County describes as a song “for the lovers,” showing the range of different emotions that are covered throughout the album.

“IF YOU WANT IT” is the most unique song on the album, with a faster pace and more intense tempo. The lyrics encourage a girl to go for it in their relationship, showing a pattern throughout the album of trying new things and pushing through hesitation, similarly to “OPEN A WINDOW.” The album finishes with “WHO CARES?”, an upbeat tune with some gloomier lyrics about self-doubt and wanting to be happy. It is a great ending for the album, as it reiterates the overall vibe of the album in one song: the contrast of somber and upbeat, something Rex Orange County has clearly mastered.

Rex Orange County proves that he is unique in his style of music with the use of strings throughout the album, particularly at the beginnings of “KEEP IT UP,” “WORTH IT” and “MAKING TIME.” While this continues to set him apart, it also reminds us that “WHO CARES?” may just be missing the special weirdness and element of surprise so often found in his earlier music.

Overall, while not necessarily his most unique, “WHO CARES?” is definitely a no-skips album. Although its range of lyrics and moods is somewhat limited, it does have its own vibe — a calmer and more polished version of Rex Orange County’s classic sound. Although Rex Orange County is clearly unique in his own style, “WHO CARES?” lacks some individuality, and it is not very distinctive in comparison to his third album, “Pony.” His previous albums had more character, with more notable songs that truly stand out. Although the lyrics show growth and change as a theme throughout the album, the music has not evolved as much. It may not live up to the excitement that comes with new music drops from Rex Orange County, but despite this, “WHO CARES?” is still a great album to listen to this spring.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars