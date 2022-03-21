X-Fact'r was founded in April 2001 and as a multicultural coed step team open to BU students

X-Fact’r Step Team is the multicultural, coed step team at Binghamton University, originally founded in April 2001 by six women on campus.

Dana Fatzinger, president of X-Fact’r and a senior majoring in biology, has been a part of the club since her first semester of freshman year.

“Step is, I like to describe it as a form of dance, but it involves a lot of rhythmic and percussionist movement that we use our bodies for and it has its roots in Africana culture,” Fatzinger said.

Jayda Watson, a team member and sophomore double-majoring in biology and human development, discussed why the group is called X-Fact’r.

“The name stands for ‘Expressionism of African Culture Through Rhythm,’” Watson said. “So similar to dance, we express ourselves through stepping and rhythmic beat and making different routines.”

The group normally meets four times a week with three of those meetings designated as practices to prepare for performances. The fourth meeting is a general body meeting to build connections and go over new information. The group performs at other clubs’ events in addition to hosting their own shows.

Anita Oduro, the choreographer for X-Fact’r and a senior majoring in psychology, creates dances and steps for the team, holds rehearsals and offers help to dancers who are struggling. Oduro said that she felt like the cultural aspect of the club was very important to her.

“I love that this team embraces and brings to life a different form of African expression with our bodies, which unites all Black people to create a unified sound,” Oduro said.

X-Fact’r is the only predominantly Black step team on campus, adding another layer to the group’s significance.

“Preserving Black spaces [is] so important, especially when X-Fact’r was founded on this campus by Black women,” Oduro said. “Maintaining a safe space for Black students on a predominately white campus is essential for the authenticity of this organization (and many others), and also allows Black students to be completely themselves in a space where they otherwise wouldn’t.”

Fatzinger discussed how her experience with X-Fact’r has changed over her years with the group.

“Initially, it was a really good stress reliever because it was physical activity, and I liked going to a different group of friends besides my roommates,” Fatzinger said. “Now, spending a couple years on E-Board, I really love fostering that community and organization for new members to enjoy and get that benefit that I did.”

Watson said the opportunity to perform drew her to X-Fact’r.

“My favorite thing is the performances, mainly because as a team we get to discover how everyone else’s dynamic works and how the audience is so excited and lively whenever we come on stage, a time when we all come together as one,” Watson said. “It is really nice to perform and be in front of an audience.”

Fatzinger did not have confirmed details on the next X-Fact’r performance, but she hinted toward an event at the end of April. More information about the team and upcoming events can be found on the X’Fact’r Instagram page.