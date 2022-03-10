"The Godfather" trillogy celebrates its 50th anniversary since massive success of its release

I’m going to make you an offer you can’t refuse: read this article, and you will learn about cinema’s greatest trilogy. March 24, 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the release of “The Godfather,” so now is the perfect time to rank director Francis Ford Coppola’s three “Godfather” films (based on Mario Puzo’s books) from worst to best. These films need no introduction, so let’s get right into the list.

3. “The Godfather Part III” (1990): 3.25 out of 5 stars

In the great words of Robert Frost, “Nothing gold can stay.” This statement is perfectly epitomized by “The Godfather Part III” because it marks a departure from the perfection of the first two films, but it is by no means a bad film. People forget that “The Godfather Part III” was nominated for seven Academy Awards and grossed $136.8 million at the box office, which is impressive given the amount of hate that fans give this film on the internet. Admittedly, the film is highly flawed, from Sofia Coppola’s Razzie-winning performance as Mary Corleone to the convoluted storyline. One of the biggest problems with the story is its reliance on the real-life event of the 1980s Papal banking scandal, which is quite confusing if you are not already familiar with what happened.

Beyond Coppola, the rest of the supporting cast is fairly mediocre, as Diane Keaton and Talia Shire are fine in their third outing as Kay Adams-Corleone and Connie Corleone, respectively. The biggest new addition to the film is Andy García as Vincent Corleone, as he is supposed to become the successor to the Corleone crime family, but Garcia is underwhelming in the role. He is not helped by the fact that the film depicts a romance between Vincent and Mary, despite them being cousins and having zero romantic chemistry. Another negative aspect of the film is that it pretends some of the new characters (particularly Eli Wallach’s Don Altobello) have been around for the whole trilogy, but it is hard to believe this as they are missing from the previous two films. It is a small problem, but it is sure to bother any hardcore “Godfather” fan.

On the other side of things, there are some parts in “The Godfather Part III” that work really well. Al Pacino reprises his role of crime boss Michael Corleone for the third time and he seems as comfortable as ever in his performance. He does an excellent job portraying the inner conflict in Corleone as he tries to find a successor and legitimize his business while dealing with the sins he committed in the previous films. The direction is also superb, as Coppola’s style is as sharp as it is in the first two films, making “The Godfather Part III” feel like a natural conclusion to the trilogy. One last thing about this film is that it should be viewed more so as an epilogue to the first two films than a continuation of them. Viewing the film in this light helps remediate some of the story problems, but the supporting performances really hold this film back from the heights that the first two “Godfather” films reached.

2. “The Godfather Part II” (1974): 4.75 out of 5 stars

“The Godfather Part II” may not be the greatest “Godfather” film, but it might just be the greatest film sequel. Set half in the past and half in the present, this epic tells the parallel stories of the rise of Vito Corleone and the fall of his son Michael Corleone. The best place to start with this film is the story, as the plot builds on the events of “The Godfather” while expanding them and pushing them in further directions, both in the present and past. One of the most impressive parts of the film is how it balances two completely different storylines and time periods without ever actually crossing them over. This leaves it to the viewer to decide the importance of both plots and question why Coppola chose to make such a decision. Spoiler alert: the reason that the two-story approach works so well is because seeing Vito Corleone’s rise makes the fall of Michael Corleone all the more tragic. Neither story would work as well on its own.

However, a great story and sharp screenplay are not enough to make a great film — there also needs to be some great performances. “The Godfather Part II” is not lacking in this department and the film actually picked up an astounding five acting nominations at the Academy Awards — and, if we are being honest, it probably deserved more. Once again, Pacino is excellent as Michael Corleone, more mature and hardened than in the previous film. The film also features the return of Keaton, Shire, John Cazale as Fredo Corleone and Robert Duvall as Tom Hagen, who all manage to be memorable and stand out. Furthermore, Robert De Niro was added as young Vito Corleone, who makes the role his own despite being in the shadow of Marlon Brando’s legendary performance in “The Godfather.” Finally, other newcomers include an incredible child performance from Oreste Baldini as Vito Corleone at age 9, Lee Strasberg as the villainous Hyman Roth and Michael V. Gazzo as the shifty Frank Pentangeli.

There are only two small things holding “The Godfather Part II” back from its predecessor. First, like “The Godfather Part III,” the film falls into the trap of pretending that Pentangeli and Roth have been around the Corleone family for a while, but eagle-eyed viewers know that they are new introductions for this chapter of the series. Second, the flashback scenes of the film featuring De Niro as Vito Corleone are actually too good and so compelling that you wish the film would cut to them more when it is telling the story of Michael Corleone. These two nitpicks are very small and overall, “The Godfather Part II” is one of the greatest films ever made.

1. “The Godfather” (1972): 5 out of 5 stars



Is “The Godfather” the greatest film ever made? I would be inclined to say so, and at the very least it is one of the most impressive cinematic achievements. “The Godfather” has very similar strengths to “The Godfather Part II” as both films are incredibly well written, feature powerhouse performances and are directed by the masterful hand of Coppola. The story focuses on the Corleone crime family, centered around Brando’s Vito Corleone and the incorporation of Michael Corleone into the family. The film follows the daily life and troubles that a crime family would face, from the introduction of narcotics to rivalries with other families. The story can get confusing at times, in a good way, as plot elements from early in the film become important later. The film demands your attention but earns it through an intriguing premise and twists that keep you on the edge of your seat.

Likewise, the performances are top-notch, particularly Brando as Vito Corleone. Brando brings a gravitas to the role that no other actor (save perhaps De Niro) could have conjured. It is truly impossible to imagine another actor doing a better job than Brando as the mannerisms, voice and delivery of Vito Corleone have become iconic and ingrained in our cultural consciousness. Vito Corleone’s three sons are also all unique and the performances of Pacino, Cazale and James Caan as Sonny Corleone perfectly reflect this. Pacino captures the goodness in Michael’s heart that becomes corrupted, Cazale is excellent as the weak Fredo and Caan is downright frightening as the hotheaded Sonny whose temper spells his downfall. Outside the Corleone family, Richard Castellano is great as the loyal Clemenza (who is sorely missed in “The Godfather Part II”), Sterling Hayden crushes it as an evil police captain and Al Lettieri’s Sollozzo is the perfect primary antagonist for the first half of the film.

In terms of flaws for this film, I have none. From the opening sequence of Connie’s wedding to the ending shot of the door closing on Kay, “The Godfather” is film perfection. If you have not had the pleasure of watching “The Godfather” yet, go see it at your nearest theater — as it has returned to theaters for its 50th anniversary — or rent it on Amazon. This film is definitely worth your time.