Batman comics provide greater insight into the backstories of on-screen characters and inspiration behind 2022 film

He’s gone by many names — the Dark Knight, the Caped Crusader, the World’s Greatest Detective and more — but Batman is one of the most popular and well-known fictional characters of the last century. Since his debut in 1939, the Gotham Guardian has appeared in dozens of movies, hundreds of hours of television and thousands of comic books. This month, Robert Pattinson will don the cowl and cape in the DC Comics movie “The Batman.” Directed by Matt Reeves and featuring iconic supporting characters such as the Riddler (Paul Dano), Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) and the Penguin (Colin Farrell), this film promises a take on Batman unlike anything else seen before in film.

While there have been many great portrayals of the character in movies, television, video games and more, the true origins and influences of Batman lie in comic books. So whether you want to binge-read a few books before you watch the movie or want more of these amazing characters after the film, here are 10 comic book recommendations to go along with “The Batman” that can be enjoyed by die-hard comic fans and newcomers alike.



“Batman: Year One”

Written by Frank Miller with art by David Mazzucchelli, “Batman: Year One” is one of the most iconic and beloved stories in the character’s history. Miller, who helped revolutionize the character of Batman for the modern age, tells the story of Bruce Wayne first becoming Batman and recounts his first year fighting crime in Gotham City. This story is incredibly well written and beautifully drawn by two of the greatest talents in the history of comics. This story has served as inspiration for multiple Batman adaptations, most notably the film “Batman Begins,” and has been cited by the director and actors of “The Batman” as inspiration for aspects of performances and stories in the film as well.

“Batman: The Long Halloween”

Another quintessential Batman story that has been cited as an inspiration for the film, “Batman: The Long Halloween” by writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale brings out the detective elements of the Caped Crusader and features many Batman villains as supporting characters. A mysterious criminal known as Holiday is killing prominent Gotham citizens on holidays over the course of a calendar year and only Batman can solve the case. This story showcases many Batman characters, from well-known adversaries like the Joker and Riddler to more obscure rogues like Calendar Man and Solomon Grundy. This story will have you guessing and questioning as you journey with Batman through Gotham City to uncover the killer’s true identity and will introduce you to elements of the Batman mythos that may have been previously unknown to you.



“Batman: Dark Victory”

The sequel to “Batman: The Long Halloween” from the same creative team of Loeb and Sale, “Batman: Dark Victory” presents another mystery for the Dark Knight to solve as well as telling a modern origin story for Dick Grayson, the first Robin. While Robin did not to appear in the movie, Reeves has stated that this story served as inspiration throughout the writing and directing process of “The Batman.” Whether this story is better or worse than its predecessor is a contested topic in the comic book community, but regardless of which of these seminal works is superior, both are incredibly layered tales displaying the detective prowess and skill set of Bruce Wayne.

“Batman: Ego”

“Batman: Ego” was written and illustrated by Darwyn Cooke and has been name-dropped by multiple people behind “The Batman” since the announcement of the film several years ago. Perhaps one of the most psychologically rich Batman tales, “Batman: Ego” has Bruce Wayne confronting his own subconscious fears and insecurities as he questions who Batman is and where exactly the line is between Bruce Wayne and Batman. No Batman story has been able to capture the psychology and duality of Batman quite like this one and the incredible writing is only matched by the stunning art. This story is absolutely worth checking out for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of Batman as a character.

“Batman: Hush”

This is the third story on this list written by Jeph Loeb with art by one of the most beloved artists in modern comics, Jim Lee. “Batman: Hush” tells an intricate tale of a new villain known as Hush trying to take down Batman, and he seems to have a connection to Bruce Wayne. The story heavily features the character of Riddler, who is the antagonist of “The Batman,” as well as other villains of Batman’s rogues gallery. What grounds this story though is the blossoming relationship between Bruce and Selina Kyle, also known as Catwoman, which seems to also be a major part of “The Batman.” Jim Lee’s art is reason enough to read this story, but it is also so much fun and full of mystique, action and romance. Jeph Loeb’s work being such a huge influence on “The Batman” is no coincidence either, seeing as Loeb was a professor of the film’s director, Matt Reeves, as he studied screenwriting at the University of Southern California. While Loeb’s work is worth reading besides this fact, it does show how integral his stories were to the film.

“Batman: Zero Year”

Written by Scott Snyder and James Tynion IV with art by Greg Capullo and Rafael Albuquerque as part of their seminal run on the main “Batman” title for DC Comics, “Batman: Zero Year” retells a version of Batman’s origins and features the Riddler as an antagonist. This story is huge, bombastic and fun while also being grounded by real characters and themes. The story has also been mentioned as an inspiration for the upcoming film and similarities can be seen between the story and the movie’s characters, tone and plot. One of the greatest stories told by one of the most prominent creative teams in modern comics, “Batman: Zero Year” is an amazing read and would serve as a great entry or supporting story to “The Batman.”

“Batman: Rooftops”

Written by the award-winning creative team of writer Tom King and artist Mitch Gerads, “Batman: Rooftops” serves as an interlude story taking place in issues 14 and 15 of King’s run on the character. Batman got Selina Kyle a temporary release from prison to assist him on a dangerous mission. Now that the task has been accomplished, Bruce needs to return Selina to her cell and her life sentence for murders both of them know she didn’t commit — but not before spending one last night together. It’s the Bat and the Cat sharing the night and the rooftops in this story of love, passion and heartbreak. With Batman and Catwoman’s relationship playing a role in “The Batman,” this storyline offers the best introduction to the couple’s dynamic and complex relationship. King’s incredible writing is almost poetic as he tells the beautiful love story of this seemingly doomed relationship, and Gerads proves why he is a once-in-a-generation artistic genius in the comic medium. This touching and beautiful story is definitely worth the read and is easily accessible as it is only two issues.

“Batman: The War of Jokes and Riddles”



“Batman: The War of Jokes and Riddles” is another story from Tom King’s run on “Batman” with art by Mikel Janín and two interlude issues drawn by Clay Mann. Batman has proposed to Catwoman, but before she can accept, there is something he needs to tell her — something he hasn’t told anyone and can fundamentally change how she sees him forever. He needs to tell her about what he did during the War of Jokes and Riddles. Taking place during the second year of Bruce Wayne being Batman, the Riddler and the Joker declare war on one another and all of Gotham is caught in the middle. Villains choose sides as this conflict takes innocent lives and challenges Batman as he never has been before. It all boils down to the riddle, or joke depending on how you look at it: what is a joker that cannot laugh? Much like “The Batman,” this story features a year-two Batman and the Riddler plays a primary role in the plot. It also features pretty much every single “Batman” villain in Gotham, from Two-Face to Poison Ivy to Kite-Man. If you want more of the Batman mythos and its characters after seeing “The Batman,” “Batman: The War of Jokes and Riddles” is an amazing option.

“Penguin: Pain and Prejudice”

This limited series by writer Gregg Hurwitz and artist Szymon Kudranski serves as a modern origin story of Oswald Cobblepot, also known as the Penguin. The character plays a supporting role in “The Batman” and a spin-off HBO Max series has been confirmed starring the character, so it is safe to say that he will play a big role in this “Batman” franchise going forward. Hurwitz tells the story of how young Oswald grew up to run a criminal empire in Gotham City. It provides a real tale of a ridiculed and tormented young boy who was pushed over the edge and driven to murder and madness. If you want an introduction to the character of Penguin before the film or more information on him after, this is a great and easily accessible read.

“Batman: Earth One”

Writer Geoff Johns and artist Gary Frank completely rebooted and remade the “Batman” mythos from the ground up in “Batman: Earth One.” In this alternate reality “Batman” universe like no other, Johns and Frank tell the story of a more realistic and modern interpretation of the character that is in many ways more human and flawed. Many fans have pointed out several similarities between depictions of characters in “The Batman” and in this story, such as the design for the Penguin and elements of Bruce’s butler Alfred’s character. This story also features a younger and much more grounded take on Batman that seems similar to Pattinson’s portrayal. This book reinvents the character and its world in a way that is great for new and old fans alike and in many ways is similar to the upcoming film if you want more like it.

All of these comics can be found digitally on sites like ComiXology, dcuniverseinfinite.com and Amazon, or physically through comic book stores.