The “Spring Equi-Rocks” event will feature performances by local musicians hoping to celebrate the arts and give back to the community.

Want to listen to some underground, local music while supporting a Binghamton historical landmark? On Saturday, March 19 at 5 p.m., the “Spring Equi-Rocks” benefit concert will be exactly that event, taking place at Kilmer Mansion.

This concert will be featuring four local bands: Kipani, Grown Ups, Like Lily and Second Suitor. All proceeds will benefit the restoration of Kilmer Mansion, now known as Temple Concord, a reform Jewish synagogue, and one of the last standing historical mansions of the late 1800s. Kilmer Mansion, located on Binghamton’s West Side, is described on its website as “one of the last grand parlors of the Parlor City.” This historical landmark is in need of repair with porches deteriorating and terraces collapsing.

The mansion is used for tours, as venue space and for other cultural events. Lisa Blackwell, president of the Board of Trustees at Temple Concord and chair of the campaign for the restoration and preservation of Kilmer Mansion, spoke about the mansion’s events.

“I love seeing people filled with joy and excitement during art, music and history events held at [Kilmer] Mansion,” Blackwell said.

Kipani, an original indie trio band, sparked the idea of creating a benefit concert for Kilmer Mansion after using the space to record a music video. Tiffany Jhingoor, the vocalist and keyboard player for the band, spearheaded this event by reaching out to other local bands to perform, as well as local businesses such as Water Street Brewing Co.

Kilmer Mansion decided that a benefit concert starring multiple local bands would help with the restoration and preservation process of the mansion while also being a “great way to involve the community,” according to Blackwell. Fundraiser attendance is expected to exceed 100 people.

“The [COVID-19] pandemic hit the music industry pretty hard,” Jhingoor wrote in an email. “A lot of us have not been able to play as much as we would have liked to in the past couple years, so we are all really looking forward to this. They are excited to play a show with fellow local musicians in their hometown for an amazing cause.”

Another Binghamton-based band that will be performing is Grown Ups. The band plays “an eclectic mix of genres,” combining and alternating between indie, alternative rock and soul music. Their debut album, “Nightlight,” was released in the beginning of 2021. This concert is especially important to Oliver Kammerman, one of the singer-songwriters of the group.

“I grew up going to Temple Concord and love that they are working to turn their facility into an event space,” Kammerman said.

Just like Kipani, Grown Ups is excited to start performing live again in Binghamton. Through the local music scene, Grown Ups has been able to hear and meet many talented and creative artists, some of which are also involved in this event. By attending “Spring Equi-Rocks,” community members will now be able to enjoy them too.

“It feels like there is a growing energy in the scene here that is so exciting to be a part of, and I think that this upcoming show at the Kilmer Mansion will be a new peak,” Kammerman said.

“We can’t wait to rock out with you, Binghamton,” Jhingoor wrote.

The “Spring Equi-Rocks” concert will be taking place on Saturday, March 19 at Kilmer Mansion. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the concert will start at 5 p.m. Admission is $10 at the door. You need to be 18 or older to attend and proof of vaccination is required upon entry.

If you would like to make a donation to the Jonas Kilmer Restoration and Preservation Fund of the Community Foundation for South Central New York, go to Kilmer Mansion’s website.