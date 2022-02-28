For some unknown reason, modern celebrities seem to love naming their children incredibly bizarre names

Imagine sitting in class as your teacher calls out, “Apple?” You reluctantly raise your hand, knowing that they are looking for you, the child named after a fruit. Isn’t that every child’s dream? That’s what most celebrities seem to believe. It’s no secret that there seems to be a trend among celebrity baby names: uniqueness. The more far-fetched, the better. But why? I can’t say for sure why celebrities choose such outlandish names, but I speculate that the need to stand out, especially among such wide social media audiences, leads these individuals to pick names for their children that reflect the specialness that they will naturally pass down to their offspring. To celebrate the birth of yet another famous Jenner/Kardashian baby, Wolf Webster, here is a list of the top unique celebrity baby names.

10. Stormi and Wolf Webster — Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

The Jenner/Kardashian family wouldn’t be social media royalty if it weren’t for their ability to stand out from the crowd. Like an album drop, Instagram posts announced the names of Jenner and Scott’s first and second children. The names Stormi and Wolf have surprisingly both been used by famous figures, notably causing some drama on social media for repeating the name Wolf, which apparently is more common than expected.

9. Apple — Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

One of the most iconic and commonly referenced celebrity baby names is Apple. It’s short and simple, yet comes straight out of left field. Born in 2004, Apple was one of the first to start this trend, which has seemingly become more popular as the century has gone on. Apple also fits with the theme of naming your child after some aspect of nature, which can be beautiful yet can be less predictable.

8. Rocket — Robert Rodriguez and Elizabeth Avellán

Whether this couple’s child became a fan of NASA or Elton John, Rocket will always primarily be a reference to their son. This one is definitely a brave choice due to the common use of the word, but it definitely has a powerful connotation attached to it.

7. Lazer Lee Louis Pentz — Kathryn Lockhart and Diplo

What child doesn’t love laser tag … so why not name them after the game itself? It makes sense that the name Lazer may be a tribute to Diplo’s DJ trio, Major Lazer. I personally love the “L” alliteration, but not as much as Diplo loves “Lazers.”

6. North West — Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

North West is another notorious celebrity baby name and child to two of the most famous, extravagant parents. We knew not to expect something “normal” from Kardashian and West, but a specific cardinal direction — now that’s bold.

5. Cricket Pearl — Marc Silverstein and Busy Philipps

Once again, a celebrity couple chose to incorporate nature into their baby’s name, as seen by Cricket. I have to say, out of all of nature’s inspiration, I would have never expected someone to go with this particular insect, although they do symbolize good luck. The other potential inspiration could have been the sport of cricket, but no matter the origin of the name, it does not take away from the uniqueness and shock that it brings to us laypeople.

4. Petal Blossom Rainbow — Jamie Oliver and Juliette Norton

This name is ranked higher due to the effort of coming up with not one but three unique names. Naming your baby after a flower might not feel super unique in its usual format, but this celebrity couple took the idea to another level. Oliver and Norton have expansive imaginations, naming their other children Poppy Honey Rosie, Daisy Boo Pamela, Buddy Bear Maurice and River Rocket Blue Dallas.

3. Pilot Inspektor — Jason Lee and Beth Riesgraf

There is something about the multiple name use that really elevates the uniqueness of each of these celebrity babies. Pilot alone is very rare, let alone Inspektor. However, the two names together take on a different meaning, almost sounding as if the child is a “pilot inspector.” I do not think this coincidence was unintended, as Lee himself admitted to choosing the name after hearing the song “He’s Simple, He’s Dumb, He’s the Pilot” by Grandaddy. It is clear that Lee had a sense of humor with this one, and hopefully Pilot Inspektor does too.

2. Diva Thin Muffin Pigeen — Frank Zappa and Adelaide Gail Zappa

When it comes to Frank and Adelaide Gail Zappa’s children, much like Jamie Oliver and Juliette Norton, it was very difficult to choose just one of their unique baby names. My number one pick ended up being Diva Thin Muffin Pigeen, who gets added points for the mention of food. However, another one of their children is named Dweezil, which is not something you read out of a baby name book, or any book to begin with. Finally, there’s Moon Unit. Moon would have been an average unique baby name, but the two parts together just flow and take on a new identity that I never would have imagined could exist.

1. X Æ A-Xii — Elon Musk and Grimes

Now, this is a name that I assume does not need an introduction, as it is truly the most unique baby name of this century. According to Musk, X is meant to be read as “X,” the unknown variable, Æ reads as “Ash” and A-Xii symbolizes the plane Archangel 12. While the breakdown leads us to at the very least hold some sort of grip on this decision, it doesn’t take away from the fact that the name itself holds symbols that cannot even be registered on birth certificates in various states. X Æ A-Xii might be difficult for many people to comprehend, but it is undeniably one of a kind.