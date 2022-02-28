"The Power of the Dog" is the favorite this year to win the award show's top prize, Best Picture

Love them or hate them, the Academy Awards are happening this year on March 27. The awards show is a time to celebrate the best films of the previous year, with some healthy competition sprinkled in. Now that the nominations for all of the awards have been released, here are my predictions for who will come home with Oscars glory in the six major categories.

Best Picture: “The Power of the Dog”

Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” could very well become the first Netflix original film and the second film from a female director to win Best Picture. “The Power of the Dog” checks off all the boxes for a Best Picture winner as the film got rave reviews from critics, has 12 total nominations this year, is from an acclaimed director and features a star-studded cast including Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst. However, I would not be surprised if “West Side Story,” “Belfast” or “CODA” walked away with Best Picture.



Best Actress: Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)

There is nothing the Academy loves more than a biopic performance of a real-life figure in the lead acting categories. Kidman is phenomenal as real-life actress Lucille Ball and nostalgia for the golden era of entertainment may sway some voters in her direction. One potential obstacle for Kidman is that “Being the Ricardos” did not pick up a Best Picture nomination, suggesting that the Academy’s perception of the whole film is not entirely positive. The other top contenders for the Best Actress award are Olivia Colman for “The Lost Daughter” and Jessica Chastain in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”

Best Actor: Will Smith (“King Richard”)

Like Kidman, Smith’s portrayal of real-life figure Richard Williams — father of Serena and Venus Williams — has garnered much acclaim this awards season. Smith also benefits from the fact that he has been nominated twice before for an Academy Award but has yet to win. He could be in line for a career achievement type of award that the Academy gives him to honor his whole body of work. However, Smith does not have it in the bag just yet, because this year is extremely competitive in the Best Actor category. Andrew Garfield in “tick, tick…BOOM!,” Denzel Washington in “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and Cumberbatch in “The Power of the Dog” could all take home the Best Actor trophy too. Out of those three, Garfield probably has the best odds since his musical performance in “tick, tick…BOOM!” is incredible on top of the dramatic acting he has to do in the film as well.

Best Supporting Actor: Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)



This category might be the trickiest to predict because of the lack of a clear front-runner so far in the race. Smit-McPhee is probably the safest bet to win right now because he took home the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor and “The Power of the Dog” is the Best Picture front-runner. Smit-McPhee’s downfall could be Jesse Plemons, who is nominated in the same category for the same film, which could split the Academy’s voters. This award is anyone’s game right now, so do not be surprised if J.K. Simmons, Ciarán Hinds or Troy Kotsur come out of nowhere to win the award.

Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)

DeBose is the current leader in this category and her win at the Golden Globes suggests that she may be destined for Oscars glory. DeBose also has the fact that “West Side Story” is a beloved musical going in her favor. In fact, the original 1961 “West Side Story” won the Best Supporting Actress award for Rita Moreno, so it seems like fate that “West Side Story” will win in this category again. The other top contenders are Dunst for “The Power of the Dog” and Aunjanue Ellis in “King Richard,” but they have an uphill battle going forward.

Best Director: Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)

This might be the tightest Best Director race in a long time, as the award could easily go to Campion, Steven Spielberg for “West Side Story” or Kenneth Branagh for “Belfast.” However, it is most likely that Campion takes home the award because of the popularity of “The Power of the Dog” with the Academy and the fact that she is an accomplished director that has yet to win a Best Director award. Spielberg has already taken home two Best Director awards, but he may win from name recognition and the feeling that he deserves one more before he retires.