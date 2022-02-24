Check out this breakdown and see how well your favorite Batman fares

He is vengeance. He is the night. He is Batman. And he has also starred in several films, beginning in the 1940s with two serial films and continuing in 1966 with Adam West’s “Batman: The Movie,” which was a campy take on the character of Batman. It was not until 1989 when the first serious Batman film came out and became an instant hit, becoming the first film to ever reach $100 million in just 10 days. Since then, seven more live-action solo Batman films have been released with varying degrees of success. Let’s take a look at one way to rank these eight Batman films.

8. “Batman & Robin” (1997): 0 out of 5 stars

“Batman & Robin” is not just the worst Batman film — it might be the worst superhero film ever made. It is evident from the opening scene of the film that “Batman & Robin” is a pure dumpster fire only meant to sell toys, as the film opens with a joke about going through a drive-thru in the Batmobile. Unfortunately, the film only goes downhill from there, as Arnold Schwarzenegger is horribly miscast as the villainous Mr. Freeze and George Clooney is not much better as Batman himself. Perhaps the most egregious crime in this film is the Bat-nipples featured on all the Batsuits. All in all, this film is horrible and please do not waste your time watching it.

7. “Batman Forever” (1995): 1.5 out of 5 stars

The best way to describe “Batman Forever” is interesting. Val Kilmer is an interesting Batman/Bruce Wayne combination, as he is able to tap into the darker, damaged side of Batman. The villains are also interesting, as Jim Carrey seems to be having fun as the Riddler, while Tommy Lee Jones looks miserable playing Two-Face. All of these elements combine for a messy, over-the-top Batman film that fails to be anything more than two hours of mindless entertainment that you will forget immediately after watching.

6. “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016): 2 out of 5 stars

While not technically a solo Batman film, we are going to count it because Batman is in the title. Unlike “Batman & Robin” and “Batman Forever,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” tries to take itself seriously, with little success. Director Zack Snyder fundamentally misunderstands the character of Batman and turns him into a gun-toting killing machine, which is not at all what he is supposed to be. Changing the source material can work when it is done well, but the only reason that Snyder seems to do it is to try to make Batman cool. However, he fails at this and this film is laughably bad at some points, particularly the Martha scene. The only reason this film gets two stars is because the performances are good enough and Ben Affleck is not half bad as Batman when he is not saying ridiculously corny dialogue.

5. “Batman Returns” (1992): 3 out of 5 stars

“Batman Returns” may be in the bottom half of the list, but do not be fooled — it is a solid Batman film. Michael Keaton returns for his second film as Batman and he knocks it out of the park, balancing the dichotomy between Batman and Wayne. The villains are exceptional in this film as both Danny DeVito and Michelle Pfeiffer are perfectly cast as the Penguin and Catwoman, respectively. The biggest problem with the film is the story, as too many plotlines are intertwined to create a messy overarching story that does not really make sense. Despite this, “Batman Returns” is a fun-packed adventure and is the first film so far on this list actually worth watching.

4. “The Dark Knight Rises” (2012): 3.25 out of 5 stars

The highly anticipated conclusion to director Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy is ultimately a muddled yet exciting film, similar to “Batman Returns.” Christian Bale, in his third outing as Batman, continues to be great in the role, but his lack of actual Batman screen time in this film brings down its watchability. Likewise, the villains in this film are a mixed bag, as Tom Hardy absolutely crushes it as Bane, while neither Anne Hathaway nor Marion Cotillard are memorable as Catwoman and Miranda Tate, respectively. The supporting cast of Alfred Pennyworth, Lucius Fox, James Gordon and The Scarecrow all deliver memorable moments (as they do in the whole trilogy). Overall, “The Dark Knight Rises” has some standout characters, particularly Bane, that make it one of the better Batman films.

3. “Batman” (1989): 4 out of 5 stars

“Batman” is the film that truly made Batman films (and perhaps superhero films in general) so popular. The success of this film comes down to three key factors: director Tim Burton, Michael Keaton as Batman and Jack Nicholson as the Joker. Burton’s take on Gotham City is so distinct that the city becomes a character itself in the film with its own personality. Keaton was an inspired casting choice as Batman, as many criticized it at the time because he was known for making comedy films, but he managed to portray the darkness inside both Wayne and Batman. Finally, Nicholson is also perfectly cast as the Joker, as he brings the chaotic, fun energy necessary for the character. The only real problem with “Batman” is a creative decision made by Burton to have a personal connection between Batman and the Joker, which ultimately falls flat and adds little to the story.

2. “Batman Begins” (2005): 4.25 out of 5 stars



Following the failure of “Batman & Robin” in 1997, it would take eight years for the Batman franchise to be revitalized with Nolan’s “Batman Begins.” The film tells the origin story of Batman, from the tragic death of his parents to his training under Henri Ducard. Bale is excellent as Wayne, naturally giving off the playboy philanthropist persona to cover his darker secrets. As with “The Dark Knight Rises,” the supporting cast is phenomenal, particularly Michael Caine as Pennyworth. The only weak part of the film is Liam Neeson’s Ducard, who is an underwhelming mentor, and the twist surrounding his character is rather predictable.

1. “The Dark Knight” (2008): 4.75 out of 5 stars

There is not much to say about “The Dark Knight” that has not been said already, as the film won two Academy Awards, grossed over $1 billion worldwide and is the fourth-highest-rated film of all time on fan review aggregate site IMDb. What works well in “Batman Begins” and “The Dark Knight Rises” also works in “The Dark Knight,” as Bale and the supporting cast knock it out of the park. The big addition to this film is Heath Ledger as the Joker, who is terrifyingly charming in the role of the psychopathic supervillain. If “Batman & Robin” is the worst superhero film ever made, then “The Dark Knight” might just be the best.