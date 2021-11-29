The final stretch is often the most stressful at the end of the semester, so check out these events to help alleviate those worries

Coming back from Thanksgiving break, finals are on the forefront of everyone’s mind. No matter what year you are, finals can be one of the most stressful parts of the academic year, so it is important to take some time to relax and de-stress. Below is a list of all the de-stress events held on campus leading up to finals.



Wednesday, Dec. 1

The Dickinson Town Council is holding an “Xmas Destress Event” in the Rafuse Great Room from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. You have to be a part of the council to register for the event, but for those that are, it could be a great way to relax and get in the Christmas spirit — plus, there are free Insomnia Cookies.

The Microbiology Club is hosting a “Yogurt Making Destress Event” from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. While you need to register for the event to find out its location, all supplies will be provided, so there is no need to bring any of the special tools needed to make this homemade yogurt from mesophilic bacteria culture.

The Dickinson Town Council is hosting a “Gingerbread House Decorating Competition” in the Johnson Great Room from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Once again, you need to be a member of Dickinson Town Council to participate, but for all of those members, the materials to make small gingerbread houses will be provided, and there will be a winner named at the end of the event.

Thursday, Dec. 2

The Consultation, Advocacy, Referral and Education (CARE) team is hosting a “CARE Connections” event titled, “The Importance of Sleep in Self Care.” It will be from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and the location will be revealed once you register for the free event on B-Engaged. As the event description says, the event will provide students with the opportunity to meet with peer educators to “learn strategies for better sleep habits to help with stress, promote healthier living and self-care.” The event will also have refreshments and “sleep kits.”

The Dzidefo Africa Choir is hosting the second part of its “Music & Mental Health” series in the Fine Arts Building room 209 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. This event will focus on using music to promote better mental health. Members of the choir will be discussing this issue and other methods to connect “emotional healing” with music, according to the event’s B-Engaged description.

The Dickinson Town Council is hosting a “Painting with Bob Ross” event in the O’Connor Great Room from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Like the other Dickinson Town Council events, you need to be a member to register, but once registered, atttendees will spend a night watching Ross’ videos, following along and enjoying the food that will be served.

The Dickinson Town Council is also hosting a “Dessert Destress” event from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Fireplace Lounge. Those who are in the group and register will be treated to free desserts.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Late Nite Binghamton is hosting a “Destress Fest” in the University Union from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. This festival will include games, self-care products and crafts. Plus, it is free to all with a Binghamton University ID.

Monday, Dec. 6 and Tuesday, Dec. 7

On Dec. 6, Harpur Edge is hosting a “De-Stress at Cafe Harpur Edge Night” in LN 1105 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. This event has different activities including coloring, yoga and lots of snacks. This same event will be held at the same location and time on Dec. 7, so those who can’t make the first night can still attend the second one.

Friday, Dec. 10

Zero Hour Binghamton is hosting a “Candle-Making with Zero Hour” event at the University Union room 103 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. This event gives students the opportunity to make candles, just in time for holiday gifts.