Wind down after midterm season with Binghamton's new and exciting art shows

Nov. 5 to Nov. 27 at Orazio Salati Studio & Gallery (204 State St.)

The “2 Person Exhibition” features two artists: Cindy Henry and Viggo Holm Madsen. According to the Broome County Arts Council website, the works include “fiber mixed-media art and printmaking.”

Nov. 5 to Nov. 27 at Cooperative Gallery 213 (213 State St.)

The “Three Artists in November” show features three individual exhibitions. The show includes the exhibits “Melange” by photographer Bill Gorman, “Iceland’s Natural Beauty” by photographer Geof Gould and “Layers” by painter Eileen Schlag.

Nov. 1 to Nov. 30 at Portrait Art School (186 State St., Floor 2)

The exhibition “Portrait” by Reda Abdelrahman is located in his studio and art school.

Nov. 5 at Garland Gallery (116 Washington St.)

According to the Broome County Arts Council website, Pat Raube, a singer/songwriter who performs “classic folk-rock and something new,” will be bringing his music to First Friday.

Nov. 5 at Kilmer Mansion (9 Riverside Drive)

Art and live music will be brought by the Fine Arts Society of the Southern Tier. Music will be performed by Bob Alan Bricks from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Now through June 1, 2023 at Roberson Museum and Science Center (30 Front St.)

According to the Broome County Arts Council website, the exhibition “Memories of Braided Lives” by various artists “celebrates the labors of women and the items they worked and sewed.”

Nov. 5 to Dec. 30 at Artisan Gallery @ Taste NY (840 Upper Front St.)

According to the Broome County Arts Council website, the exhibition “Breathe In NY, Exhale ART!” is by Broome County Arts Council members. The exhibit “honors the beauty and essence of New York state which is so artfully captured by BCAC member artists,” according to the exhibition’s description.

Nov. 5 at The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier Kids Commons Gallery (60 Morgan Road)

According to the Broome County Arts, The Discovery Center’s Universal Pre-Kindergarten (UPK) program and the Memory Maker Project’s collaborative exhibition “Bookends” “[celebrates] intergenerational connections.”

Nov. 5 at Phelps Mansion Museum (191 Court St.)

The exhibition “Those Who Crossed Barriers” by PresentArts is about “Americans brave [enough] to cross barriers and willing to face the consequences,” according to the Broome County Arts Council website. Admission to the exhibit costs $15 per person.

Nov. 5 at Bundy Museum of History and Art (129 Main St.)

“What is the value of art?” is the question “Rubbish | a reflective installation” by artist AmarA*jk intends to answer. According to the Broome County Arts Council website, “The opening will include live painting and will be livestreamed on Twitch.tv/AmarAstarjk.”

Nov. 5 at Bundy Museum of History and Art (129 Main St.)

The “Visual Smut | never before exhibited erotic paintings” exhibition also by AmarA*jk will include paintings “from [their] own boudoir,” and will be open to mature audiences only, according to the Broome County Arts Council website.