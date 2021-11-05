Lakhsmi Chatterjee/Arts & Culture Editor Anna Drezen. Close

From Dunkin’ Dave to Mein Bowl Mary to whoever calls Halloweekend “Bingoween,” “Saturday Night Live” comedians Mikey Day, Alex Moffat and Anna Drezen came prepared for their audience on Wednesday when they performed at the Osterhout Concert Theater.

The trio, composed of cast members and writers from the prestigious late-night sketch comedy show, brought laughter to hundreds of students in the middle of midterms with their familiar faces and acts. Day and Moffat are current cast members who are known collectively for their impressions of Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. in sketches and on the “Weekly Update” segments. Drezen is an Emmy Award-nominated writer who has been with “Saturday Night Live” since 2016.

To start off the show, Drezen came on stage and gave the audience a casual look into her life by talking about her boyfriend, friends and feeling old in front of a college audience. In the beginning, Drezen mentioned how her boyfriend was raised as a Mormon while she was raised Catholic and Jewish, to which the audience gave a round of applause.

“Are we cheering for the major religions of the world?” Drezen said. “Woo! Vatican rules, bitch! Let’s all vote for the best religions! Give it up for — no, we’re not doing that.”

Drezen went on to ask the audience several “Generation Z questions” to see how much she could relate to us, starting off with if we still wear bras and telling us her own story with having to custom order them for her size on specialty websites.

“[Generation] Z is not doing bras?” Drezen said. “My bras are, like, orthopedic. They look like they’re from medical supply companies [and come in] one color — Band-Aid.”

Day went next and started his bit off by explaining how he doesn’t do traditional stand-up, as his work on “Saturday Night Live” is mainly in sketches, which translates to his comedy off that stage. And off from that, he started a slideshow of text messages with his “older gentleman” dad. Day told a story of how he downloaded a fake number generator and sent him a series of texts pretending to be an automated messaging system.

Day then spent a lot of his time interacting with the audience. At one point, he asked everyone what they were doing for Halloween weekend, to which someone from the audience yelled “Bingoween.” Day asked the crowd if that was what we called Halloween weekend, to which the audience yelled no.

“Stop trying to make ‘Bingoween’ a thing!” Day said. “’Bingoween!’ Thursday at the activities center! We’re gonna have a Facebook group going.”

He then picked a random person from the audience to have a conversation with — Emily Ryklis, an undeclared freshman.

“I got picked to have a conversation with Mikey Day, which was the highlight of my year!” Ryklis said. “He asked me some questions about me and my major. He even made some jokes about it. I had a blast talking to him and I’m definitely gonna remember this moment for a long time.”

Day asked Ryklis about her plans for the weekend, to which she responded that she would probably stay home and study.

“You’re so chill,” Day said. “I love this.”

Griffin Bell, a junior majoring in business adminstration, had a conversation with Day from his seat at the Day started taking audience questions.

“I had a funny question in my head when [Day] was talking about his friend’s mom in a story,” Bell said. “I asked my friends if I should yell it out and they were begging me to. So when [Day] asked if anyone had questions, I blurted out, ‘Was Justin’s mom hot?’ Then I was ecstatic to have a full-on conversation with Mikey Day. I answered every question he asked me with blunt honesty.”

Last but not least, Moffat came on stage with his signature impersonations and a boast on the “research” he did on the BU community.

“I do love upstate Long Island,” Moffat said. “I’ve been living in Hinman [College] for a week. I met Dunkin’ Dave. Very nice guy. Went drinking at The Rat. Took a bunch of [economics] tests.”

Much of Moffat’s bit took inspiration from the audience, turning it into a much more personal show. He asked the audience if they wanted to hear him play piano and, in honor of all the students from Long Island, chose “Piano Man” by Billy Joel. The crowd went from cheering to singing as Moffat sang off-key and played random notes on the keyboard. He also told us stories of his time in college, including a time when he couldn’t tell if a girl was into him or not even though she invited herself into his room and asked to do a couples costume for Halloween.

“Truth be told, I had this show in my calendar for tomorrow night and then around 3 o’clock this afternoon I got a reminder on my Apple watch that said ‘Show — Binghamton’ and I thought, ‘Holy fuck. I have to get my ass over to the meth capital,’” Moffat said.

At the end, all three acts came on stage to say goodbye to the audience. Bell said he enjoyed how personalized they made the show.

“I loved that Alex Moffat did research on BU before performing,” Bell said. “You can also see just how talented Mikey Day is because most of his act was completely [improvised] and it was hilarious.”

As an actor who also performed in the Hinman Production Company’s Binghamton Night Live (BNL) show, Bell also looks to Day and Moffat as inspiration.

“I was casted in the very successful show BNL this semester and played a bunch of different characters,” Bell said. “I will be pursuing more shows at Binghamton and beyond in the future.”

As for Ryklis, she hopes ‘Bingoween’ will take full steam after this show.

“The voice in the darkness and the creator of ‘Bingoween’ and Mikey Day were the best parts of the show for me,” Ryklis said. “They were hilarious with the constant back-and-forth banter. Definitely a memorable moment from the show. Hopefully ‘Bingoween’ will be a big hit this Halloween!”