Activities such as neighborhood walks, apple-picking and more

Lakhsmi Chatterjee, Arts & Culture Editor

“Sweater weather makes up my entire personality in the fall. At this point of year, you’ll see my collection of sweaters, hoodies, crewnecks and quarter zips on full display. It’s been harder to coordinate the classic fall colors now that my hair is pink, but I’m working on it. Men’s Tommy Hilfiger quarter zips are where it’s at.”

Makoto Toyoda, Assistant Arts & Culture Editor

“One thing I look forward to most in the fall is when coffee shops release their seasonal drinks. Though pumpkin spice is not my go-to flavor, walking around campus or my local neighborhood with a fall-themed drink in hand feels like an official welcoming of the season. Recently, I have been ordering the apple crisp macchiato at Starbucks and taking in the fall foliage, enjoying the outdoors for the last time before the cold New York winter hits. You can check out the I LOVE NY Fall Foliage Report online to locate colorful peak foliage throughout the state.”

Krishna Patel, Assistant Arts & Culture Editor

“One of my favorite fall activities is to go for walks around the West Side. I usually play music through my headphones and love to see each house’s Halloween, Thanksgiving and generic fall decorations. I especially love the homemade decorations. These walks feel very serene and peaceful and are especially calming during midterms season.”

Ciara Lavin, Editor-in-Chief

“Even though it’s basic, my favorite thing about fall is pumpkin everything — pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin beer, pumpkin desserts, you name it. I didn’t always love pumpkin-flavored foods, but since coming to college I have seen the light and now eagerly await the time of year where pumpkin becomes the focal point of restaurant menus and grocery stores. Recently, I made pumpkin butter, which turned out to be absolutely delicious. While every kind of fall comfort food is good — soup, chili, pie, apples and apple cider donuts, etc. — pumpkin has a special place in my heart.

Sarah Teper, Managing Editor

“My favorite fall activity is watching “Sunday Night Football” and pretending that I fully know what is going on when really I only know who the quarterback of each team is and maybe a running back if I’m lucky.”

Alexis Yang, Copy Desk Chief

“I love to bake year-round, but baking during the fall season feels extra special. I enjoy going apple picking and making pies with the apples I’ve picked. It’s a great autumn activity to do with family and friends.”

Kaitlyn Liu, Opinions Editor

“My favorite part about fall is the weather! I love walking around campus as the leaves change color. It’s the perfect weather to sit outside and read a good book.”

Michael Golann, Assistant Photo Editor

“My favorite fall activity to do is going out in the Binghamton University Nature Preserve and seeing all the trees turn brown. Being able to take photos of nature and the changing colors really is the best part of fall.”

Riccardo Monico, News Editor

“My favorite fall activity is honestly drinking coffee and doing work in front of a big window. This semester, the Innovation Lab has made that much easier, since there’s almost always a free seat in front of the window, and you can see all of the fall colors on the trees outside. Other than that, my favorite spots to do this have been the Jazzman’s Library Tower booths, and both Hinman Dining Center and the Marketplace. If your coffee has pumpkin or peppermint flavor in it, that’s even better (or the peanut butter cup flavor Dunkin’ has now — it somehow works super well).”