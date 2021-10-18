The album has many recognizable features including Baby Keem, Kali Uchis and Travis Scott

In 2018, when Travis Scott’s album “ASTROWORLD” was released, a new star was born. Featured on the song “CAN’T SAY,” Don Toliver was introduced to the world with an extremely unique vocal style. Three years later, Don Toliver has had more than a handful of hits, including “Lemonade,” “No Idea” and “After Party.” He has worked with the likes of NAV, Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo, Eminem, Justin Bieber and more. His studio debut album, “Heaven Or Hell,” was a very impressive showing that demonstrated Toliver’s ability to make quality party songs, but borrowed from his mentor Travis Scott a little too much. Either way, it is safe to say that Toliver is becoming a household name in the rap industry. “Life of a DON” is the newest album release from the rapper, but will it maintain the high momentum that he’s shown for so long?

“Life of a DON” delivers on the promise of its name, featuring lyrics that detail aspects of Don Toliver’s life such as his love life, fast cars and general lifestyle. This was expected as Toliver’s main goal is to create fun and well-made party tracks. This album’s main mood is very chill and spaced out with a lot of synths and a dreamy feel. The opening song, “XSCAPE,” is an absolute powerhouse, especially in the second half. The instrumentation is quite light until the synths come in to create a really cool and psychedelic atmosphere. “Drugs N Hella Melodies” also has a vibe that makes listeners feel like they are in another dimension. The production is hypnotizing. Meanwhile, Kali Uchis delivers a beautiful and alluring hook. “OUTERSPACE” feels exactly what how sounds like — being in outer space. Split into two parts, part one is overall an extremely trippy experience, but part two switches to an epic tone. Baby Keem’s feature on the track is one of the most exceptional verses on the album. “You” feels like dreamscape, which once again is attributed to the fantastic production. Travis Scott shows off an awesome flow and delivers on the song. “Double Standards” may have the best production on the album, though, solely because of the variety of sounds. There are acoustic guitars, synths and an instrument that sounds like a harpsichord playing, which all work with the song’s soulful melodies.

The most catchy song on the record is “Way Bigger,” mainly because of Don Toliver’s flow on the chorus. Unlike that song, some of the tracks on the album have nothing catchy or investing at all to differentiate themselves. “Smoke” does nothing but provide a vexing and repetitive chorus. SoFaygo and HVN do not add anything to the song, especially with a forgettable beat behind them. Metro Boomin disappoints on “Company Pt 2” with a chill beat that did not vary or impress. “Get Throwed” is another sleeper that has a redundant hook. A problem, too, is that Toliver still remains in Travis Scott’s shadow in some songs, like in “2AM” and “5X.” Toliver’s flow and delivery just sound so much like Scott’s, but both of these tracks have amazing production, which makes it easier to forgive this issue.

This LP features no high-energy songs, but in place of that are a lot of psychedelic and smooth tracks. “OUTERSPACE” and “XSCAPE” feel otherworldly, meanwhile songs like “Double Standards” and “Crossfaded” are heartfelt. The brilliant production of most of the songs as well as Don Toliver’s beautiful vocal melodies carry the album. The main issue is a handful of songs do not do anything to stand out, which holds the album back from the tier of greatness. Overall, though, the album’s consistently high-level production promises an enjoyable experience.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars