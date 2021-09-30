A guide to this week's Art Walk exhibitions, receptions and pop-up events

Welcome to October! With the beginning of the month comes our favorite First Friday events. This month’s First Friday will take place on Oct. 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will include 10 venues from Downtown Binghamton.

Oct. 1 at Limitless Arts (83 Front St.)

Organized by Binghamton Club, this pop-up features artwork by the late Ariele Moulton-Barrett. According to the Broome County Arts Council website, “proceeds will be a one-time charitable donation to a local graduating student pursuing a career in the arts.”

Oct. 1 to Nov. 27 at Orazio Salati Studio & Gallery (204 State St.)

The “4 Artists, 4 Mediums” exhibition features artists Cindy Henry, Fern P. Lynn, Laura O’Neill and Orazio Salati. According to the Broom County Arts Council website, the works include “paintings, raku and functional ceramics, fiber mixed media and beaded jewelry.”

Oct. 1 to Oct. 23 at Cooperative Gallery 213 (213 State St.)

The “Joanne Thorne Arnold & Art Trail” exhibition will feature Joanne Thorne Arnold, alongside the annual Broome County Arts Council Art Trail with artists Judy Salton, MaryRose and Betsy Jo Williams. It is open on Fridays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. throughout October.

Oct. 1 at Garland Gallery ( 116 Washington St.)

According to the Broome County Arts Council website, Pat Raube, a singer-songwriter, will be playing your favorite acoustic and folk songs “from the likes of Joni Mitchell, Joan Baez and more.”

Oct. 1 at Kilmer Mansion (9 Riverside Drive) from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

According to the Broome Country Arts Council website, this will be a “fantastic evening of art and music” and will be brought to you this First Friday from “18 artists from the Fine Arts Society of the Southern Tier. Peggy Sniezek, Denise Helms and Maureen Helms … will perform music from the Renaissance, Ragtime.”

Now to Oct. 3 at Roberson Museum and Science Center (30 Front St.)

According to the Broome County Arts Council website, the “Word and Image” exhibition showcases Jules Gotay’s artwork, whose “use of [color] and verse creates a nostalgia. ‘The geometry that colors the sleep of stars’ pieces together shapes from a dream, and the color palette [is] reminiscent of a bedtime storybook.”

Sept. 30 to Nov. 26 at Artisan Gallery @ Taste NY (804 Front St.)

Debuting Sept. 30, “NYS Nature Inspired Photography” exhibits the works of Liam Axton and Merri J. Markovitch. The exhibition will be located at Taste NY, right next to the Broome County Regional Farmers Market.

Oct. 1 at The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier (60 Morgan Road) 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Center’s Discovery Kids School Program will feature Kirsten Nicole Mann, an artist and children’s book author.

Oct.1 at the Bundy Museum of History and Art (129 Main St.) from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

During First Friday, the museum will exhibit “Serious Moonlight” in its third floor gallery, featuring artist Angela Cook’s acrylic art. This exhibition will also host live music by Kellie Wright, a crystal sale from Chloe Serkiz of L’Andrea Crystals, tarot card readings by Samantha Lynn Morris and a photo booth by Dusty Boxx, according to the event’s website.

“The Clothesline Project” by the Crime Victims Assistance Center (CVAC) and the 20:1 Program for the Clothesline Project Display will also be on display during the reception. According to the exhibition’s description, “this visual display honors victims and survivors of interpersonal violence that often go ignored … Visitors have the opportunity to create their own shirt to honor experiences of interpersonal violence that have impacted them or someone they know.”

Sept. 3 to Oct. 26 at Binghamton Photo (32 Cedar St.)

The “Preserved Memories” exhibition will feature photography by Josh Lasky.