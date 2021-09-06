75 vendors and musical guests to signal the beginning of fall

While the excitement and confusion of the new school year might have you living in a state of delirium, the final days of summer are quickly passing, leaving a special time to sneak up around the corner sooner than you might realize … pumpkin spice Bing is almost here! That means it’s time to bust out the flannels and sweaters and start obsessing over all things pumpkin spice, fall and of course, apple. Want a way to celebrate and get into the beloved autumn season? Check out Endicott’s annual Applefest!

On Sept. 18 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., the village of Endicott will be hosting the Endicott Apple Festival on Washington Avenue from North Street to Broad Street. The Endicott Apple Festival, also known as “Applefest,” is an event where friends and family can come celebrate the beginning of fall while supporting local businesses. Established in 1985 and known for its presentation of extensive homemade apple products, the festival will feature over 75 vendors, including local restaurants, food trucks and caterers. Some of the products include baked goods, candy apples and the new hard cider station. Not only can you come and eat some delicious fall treats, but you will be able to enjoy a list of live music performances. The musical performers on this year’s schedule, which are listed by their specific time of performance on the festival’s Facebook page, include Rich Wilson, Bass & Brown, Messy Truth, Mark & Nino, Alex Van Tassel and Dirig Brothers.

Monica Jordan and Eileen Konecny, co-chairs for the event, spoke on what they were looking forward to this year. It is evident what truly makes this Applefest special will be returning from last year’s unfortunate cancellation and being able to carry out the long-held traditions. After a prominent rise in popularity for the event in the fall of 2019, supporters of the tradition held high hopes in planning for the 2020 season. However, the event organizers ultimately had to make a decision that would be safest in confronting the rise in COVID-19 cases. Despite challenges such as the absence of some returning businesses, Jordan and her team have managed to bring in a large amount of vendors and extend their entertainment and eating areas to give visitors an even more immersive experience. In discussing the planning of the event, Jordan said she was proud to speak on their major sponsor, also known as their “Silver Apple Sponsor,” BAE Systems.

“The company relocated to Endicott and has since been supportive of community events,” Jordan said. “They’ve gotten involved in other festivities such as Restaurant Week and the holiday parade, finding ways to give to the community.”

Jordan said she is excited, like many are, for this year’s Applefest, as it will revive a community tradition and bring people together.

“It is a village tradition that brings people together with food, music and shopping to celebrate fall and profit vendors,” Jordan said. “I am excited for people to be able to get together with old and new friends in a positive, upbeat way.”

Jordan and her team are volunteers for the event and emphasized the importance of supporting celebrations like this where the main goal is simply to help uplift the community spirit. The entertainment is free and for all ages, so if you are looking for a way to begin your fall festivities, check out Endicott’s Applefest!