Discover new sounds through supporting these local artists

Welcome to Binghamton University! While getting acquainted to life on campus will be a journey of its own, be sure to take in everything the local community has to offer, which includes a vibrant music scene. From punk rock to hip-hop to folk, explore any genre you want from the Triple Cities and, when you get the chance to, step off campus to support the community and see these musicians in person! Here are a few artists to kick off your local music journey.

DIRTYBANDAID

DIRTYBANDAID is an all-female punk band from Binghamton. They have performed at and headlined multiple shows in the area, including at the Bundy Museum of History and Art, HCS Skatepark, WHRW 90.5 FM’s Moefest and multiple house shows and community events. The band can be found on Instagram (@dirtybandaidsux) and on Spotify.

Driftwood

Driftwood is a nationally touring Americana and folk band from Binghamton that was founded by Dan Forsyth and Joe Kollar. Kollar is the concert manager for Binghamton University’s music department and Forsyth is a songwriter and guitarist for the band. Driftwood currently has five albums and has performed at music festivals such as FloydFest, AMERICANAFEST and the Finger Lakes GrassRoots Festival of Music & Dance. They can be found on Spotify.

The Supreme Soup

The Supreme Soup is a local rap and hip-hop artist who has been making music since the early 2010s and describes himself as a “lyrical, comedic, absurd storyteller” on Spotify. He has released three albums, with his latest song “Magic pt. III” released on June 1. His music can be found on Spotify, YouTube, and Instagram @realsoup.

Yard Party

Since 2018, alternative rock band Yard Party has played shows around Binghamton. According to their website, the band blends “elements of punk, ’80s pop, post-hardcore and alternative rock to tell stories of past regrets, current struggles and the daunting future” through their music. Their latest album “In Search of an Exit” was released in March 2020. They can be found on Instagram @yardpartyofficial and Spotify.

Tom Jolu

On the website Bandcamp, rock band Tom Jolu describes its sound as “bringing together elements of folk sensibilities, thoughtful lyricism and a punk rock attitude.” The Binghamton-based group has released albums since 2015 and has performed multiple shows throughout the area, including an upcoming performance at the Second Saturday concert at the Vestal Museum on June 12. They can be found on Instagram @tomjoluband and Spotify.