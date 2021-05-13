De-stress with these campus events

College finals are always the last stretch at the end of the semester where students just have to power through. Your motivation might be depleted or the burnout from the work of the entire semester might be catching up with you, but either way, it is the last push to get to break. With finals imminent, the stress is ramping up to finish off the semester strong, so multiple student organizations have events coming up to help students de-stress during this period. Here are a bunch of them to check out!

May 13 at 8 p.m. on the Dickinson Quad — “Shrek” showing

On May 13, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Rafuse Hall resident assistants (RAs) and Collegiate Professor Kim Jaussi are hosting an outdoor screening of the hit animated film “Shrek” on the Dickinson Quad. “Shrek” is a classic, light movie that can cheer anyone up. Wear a mask and bring a blanket to the Peace Quad for a fun time. Snacks will be provided, including popcorn, candy and juice.

May 14 at 1 p.m. on the Mountainview Quad — “Mountainview’s Water Balloon Wars!”

If you are looking for an all-out brawl of excitement with water balloons, on May 14 at 1 p.m there will be exactly that. The water balloon toss is hosted by the Mountainview College Council. Social distancing will be required.

May 14 at 5 p.m. at UU 215 — “BUJA De-stress Event”

The Binghamton University Japanese Association (BUJA) is planning a de-stress event on May 14 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at University Union (UU) 215. It will be an artsy affair including coloring sheets with Studio Ghibli themes. Doing arts and crafts is always a good activity to get your mind off things, so why not color for a bit on some cool designs?

May 14 at 7 p.m. at the Chenango Champlain Collegiate Center (C4) fireside lounge — “Learn how to knit a blanket and pot a plant”

On May 14, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Dickinson Town Council (DTC) is hosting an event for learning how to knit a blanket and pot a plant at the fireside lounge in C4. You will learn how to knit without using any knitting or crochet needles. They will also supply the needed material to pot a plant. After that, you can decorate the pot to match the design of your blanket! Snacks will also be provided.

May 14 at 7:30 p.m. on the Peace Quad — “BTV Movie Night!”

Binghamton Television (BTV) is hosting a screening of the Pixar masterpiece “Ratatouille” on May 14 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. “Ratatouille” is another great feel-good movie to watch to help de-stress from finals. This event will be happening on the Peace Quad with snacks provided.

May 15 at 1 p.m. on the Hinman Co-Rec Field — “Hinman Hysteria: Masters of Disasters Obstacle Course”

From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on May 15, there will be an obstacle course at the Hinman co-rec field. There will be hurdles, limbo and hula hoops along with other physical obstacles. Hand sanitizer will be provided during the event and sanitization of the equipment will occur between rounds.

May 16 at 11 a.m. on Zoom — “Spa & Treat Time”

DTC is hosting the perfect antidote to stress overload for finals: spa time. On May 16, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Zoom, you can make your own sugar lip scrub with your selection of essential oils. Chat and relax on Zoom before finals.

May 16 at 8 p.m. on Instagram Live — “Take the Edge Off: Instagram LIVE with Angie: Increasing Focus”

Harpur Edge’s Instagram Live will be streaming on May 16 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Angie Dellapenna, a senior counselor at the Counseling Center at BU, will host a mindfulness meditation to give students a relaxing break from finals.

May 18 at 6 p.m. on Zoom — “De-stress with BioSci — Movie Night”

The Biological Sciences Club is hosting a movie night on Zoom on May 18 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. They will be showing an episode of “Our Planet,” which you can watch anywhere since it will be a virtual event.

All of these events will follow proper, necessary COVID-19 safety guidelines. Make sure to go on B-Engaged for these events to register for them! Hopefully, these events can help students decompress from the intense, incoming finals week!