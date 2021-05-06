Celebrate the spring and the end of the semester by exploring Binghamton's art scene

Now, that the weather is beginning to warm up and the semester is winding down, there is no better time to get out and explore the Binghamton art scene. First Friday is the best way to do just that! From potters to painters and photographers, there is no doubt something for everyone. Here is the list of First Friday events for the month of May!

May 7 to June 26 at Orazio Salati Studio & Gallery (204 State St.)

Orazio Salati Studio is displaying the works of several artists, such as Orazio Salati, Marc Schimsky and Janis Schimsky.

May 7 to May 29 at Cooperative Gallery 213 (213 State St.)

Cooperative Gallery is displaying the “The Alchemy of Denatured Images” exhibition created by Peg Johnston. Denaturation is the process of breaking down photographic film, and Johnston uses her denatured pieces to create exciting patterns and shapes.

May 6 to May 29 at Artisan Gallery (95 Court St.)

The Artisan Gallery is showcasing the works of Stephen Appel in an exhibition titled “In My Neck of the Woods.” The exhibition displays photographs of nature and all that it has to offer.

May 6 to May 29 at Phelps Mansion Museum (191 Court St.)

The “Colors of Yesteryear: Bringing the Past to Life” exhibition created by artist Gregory Milunich will be on display at the Phelps Mansion Museum. The exhibition showcases historic images of Binghamton and brings them into a whole new light.

April 30 to Feb. 27, 2026 at the Roberson Museum and Science Center (30 Front St.)

Roberson Museum and Science Center has recently added a new permanent exhibition called “Haudenosaunee,” which showcases the life, art and history of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy. The Haudenosaunee people’s ancestral land is located where the Roberson Museum and Science Center currently stands.