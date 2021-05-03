SAPB pulled off enjoyable virtual experience for students on Looped

Binghamton University’s annual Spring Fling concert was held virtually for the first time in a two-hour livestream. Presented by the Student Association Programming Board (SAPB), the line-up consisted of the popular musical acts Two Friends and Aminé, who brought energy and enthusiasm to the virtual stage by frequently interacting with the crowd.

Two Friends opened the show with Journey’s classic “Don’t Stop Believin’” over an EDM track, allowing for a smooth transition into their original song “Emily” featuring singer-songwriter James Delaney. The two-man, Los Angeles-based DJ group is widely known for their “Big Bootie Mixes,” of which there are 18 volumes, each with a unique combination of throwback hits, modern pop and hip hop songs, and original music over electronic dance beats. They initially hit their stride after dropping their official remix of Lana Del Rey’s “Born to Die” in 2014, going on to collaborate with Tove Lo, the Chainsmokers, Tori Kelly, Echosmith and other rising pop music acts. Kayla McKiernan, a junior double-majoring in English and Spanish, said Two Friends is one of her favorite artists.

“I was ecstatic when I saw Two Friends was on the lineup for this Spring Fling,” McKiernan said. “Although I was disappointed it couldn’t be in person, I’m really happy that we did a concert online. It helps make this semester feel more like [BU].”

The show was held on the platform Looped, which allows viewers to leave comments and reactions in a sidebar as performances take place. The chat was flooded as Two Friends carried on with the show. The most buzz surrounded their remixes of classic throwbacks of “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers and blink-182’s “I Miss You.” They continued to sprinkle their own tracks into the set, including their most recent drop, “This Will Be My Year,” released earlier in 2021. The song’s upbeat lyrics and positive theme offer a refreshing and uplifting look toward the future in a time still ridden with COVID-19. That being said, it will surely be a staple for EDM playlists as vaccination rates increase and social functions return. In the meantime, the duo encouraged the crowd to jump up and dance on their couch or bed and enjoy the song from home.

Viewers were asked to stand by for a few minutes after the first act concluded, all while the chat rippled with excitement in anticipation of Aminé’s appearance. Aminé is a popular rapper, singer and songwriter that sprung onto the hip-hop scene in 2016 with his debut single “Caroline,” amassing his millions of fans as the track steadily rose on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. He’s maintained relevance with a slew of hits, some of the most recognizable being “Reel It In” and “Spice Girl,” as well as “Compensating” featuring Young Thug and “Riri” off of his 2020 album “Limbo.”

Aminé balanced his virtual crowd-pleasers against lesser-known yet equally engaging tracks from his most recent album in a setlist that showcased his artistic range and dynamism as a performer. Adding to the overall excitement, it was announced that one lucky viewer won an Aminé meet and greet before the show drew to a close — marking yet another successful BU Spring Fling, against all odds.