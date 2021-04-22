The various COVID-19 vaccines have been known to cause some rather unpleasant side effects.

Self-care tips for post-vaccine fatigue

Hooray! You’re finally eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine! I don’t know about you, but when I booked my appointment I did a little happy dance over the fact that I would finally be safe and be able to protect myself and my loved ones. However, what came next was far from sunshine and daisies. Many people, including myself, experience side effects from the vaccine. I spent the next three days following my first dose couch-ridden and glued to my TV. With that being said, here are four things you can do on your vaccine blues days!

Indulge in some well-deserved media therapy

I personally recommend binge-watching shows like “This Is Us,” “Dynasty” or “Good Girls.” If television shows aren’t your cup of tea, you could also watch all of the “Harry Potter,” Marvel or “Star Wars” movies in a single sitting. If the idea of sitting and watching a screen for 20+ hours doesn’t do it for you, you can also pick up a good book, find a soft blanket and stay nestled in your cozy librarian cove for hours on end. I myself am a devout fan of tragic romance books, so I recommend “The Fault in Our Stars,” “Five Feet Apart” and “Looking for Alaska.” If romance isn’t your thing, try “Divergent,” “Everything Grows” or “The Tattooist of Auschwitz.”

Do something you love

Personally, I am a fan of drawing, so I spent a lot of my time in the days following my vaccine working on some digital art. However, some people may enjoy playing video games, writing, listening to music and baking. Whatever you find brings you a sense of peace, do it!

Become an expert on a random subject

I randomly decided I wanted to know more about space, so I binge-watched “Cosmos” and read “Astrophysics For People in a Hurry” by Neil deGrasse Tyson. Pick a subject and roll with it. Then, use all your newfound knowledge to impress your friends and family when you’re finally able to see them again.

Relax!

Relaxation can mean a lot of things to different people. Try taking a hot bath and listening to your favorite music, maybe make your favorite drink, try a new recipe or just take a good old-fashioned nap! Remember to take care of yourself when your body is, quite literally, at war with itself. Do something just for you and try to rest as much as possible. If you have people who rely on you, such as a partner or children, try to make it a pajamas and movies kind of day or days. Go shopping beforehand and make sure you do everything you can to make the whole process as easy on yourself as possible.

I hope this list helps you fill your vaccine blues days with something slightly more enjoyable than a migraine and stomach pains!