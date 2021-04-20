Abigayle Bennett/Contributing Photographer Crispy pork belly skewers. Close

Like all participating restaurants, Social on State is offering a “takeout” edition of their menu this Restaurant Week. Located at 201 State St., the restaurant is offering a three-course meal for $25. Their menu has options for all — vegetarians, vegans and meat-eaters — and certainly does not disappoint.

For my first course, I opted for the pesto fried burrata. The crunchiness of the breading contrasted the softness of the mozzarella perfectly. While the mozzarella was a bit more condensed than I would have liked, the pesto-filled center was a delicious addition to the creamy vodka sauce it was served with.

My dining partner and photographer, Abigayle, opted for something she said she would not traditionally order — the crispy pork belly skewers. They did not disappoint, as Abigayle ate everything off of her plate.

For the second course, I ordered the hibachi steak, which was soy-marinated and served with mushroom, onion and asparagus fries. As a girl who loves her steak, the meat could have been a bit redder, but the soy marinade was a delicious pairing. The tangy sauce also paired well with the vegetables on the plate. I found the asparagus fries to be a bit greasier than I would have preferred, but that comes with the territory of fried food.

Abigayle ordered the shrimp & chorizo, which was served with squid ink linguini, roasted tomato and lemon breadcrumbs. Abigayle noted the texture of the pasta, specifically, saying it was cooked perfectly.

By the time dessert came, we were both so full, but there is always room for dessert! With two options for dessert, Abigayle ordered the strawberry basil panna cotta, and I ordered the campfire chocolate mousse. Abigayle said her strawberry dish, served with sweet vanilla cream and strawberry coulis, had an odd texture, but she still enjoyed the whole dish.

My campfire chocolate mousse, served with graham cracker crumbs and a toasted house-made marshmallow, was the perfect ending to my meal. The chocolate mousse was rich and creamy, and the graham cracker provided the perfect contrast of salty-sweet and crunchy-smooth. The house-made marshmallow was particularly noteworthy, as I had only ever had marshmallows from a plastic bag in front of a campfire. The marshmallow was deliciously gooey and paired well with the rich mousse and crunchy graham cracker crumbs.

If you opt to dine in, the restaurant gives customers the option to replace any course with either a Watermelon Mojito or a SOCIAL Sangria. Social on State additionally has an extensive drink menu filled with unique cocktails. I decided to splurge and treat myself to their take on the Cosmopolitan, also known as Carrie Bradshaw’s favorite drink from “Sex and the City.” Splashed with some peach flavoring, the drink — just like the rest of my meal — did not disappoint. This was my first time dining at Social on State, and I can confidently say that I am eager to go back.