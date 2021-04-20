Tyler Gorman/Pipe Dream Photographer Tres leches cake. Close

In the heart of Downtown Binghamton is Dos Rios Cantina, which opened in 2018 and accordingly has captured the hearts and stomachs of Binghamton natives and students alike. If you haven’t experienced Dos Rios Cantina, there is no time like the present. From April 13 through 22, there is a $20 dinner special for Restaurant Week, which offers plenty of options for a three-course meal. I had the pleasure of experiencing all that this special had to offer alongside Pipe Dream photographer Tyler Gorman.

The atmosphere in Dos Rios is unique and strays from any typical restaurant Binghamton has to offer. The walls are decorated with beautiful murals and the bar is stacked with shelves of knickknacks that fit accordingly with the theme. The staff was friendly and welcoming. We were asked several times if the food was to our liking and our water glasses were always filled to the brim. Overall, I’d say the atmosphere is what keeps people coming back for more.

The appetizer round did not miss. I had the chips and queso, while Tyler had the chips and guacamole. The serving size was pretty large for just two people, but I am sure a small group of friends could polish off the plates just fine. The queso tasted fresh, unlike the store-bought jars that taste like chemicals. The guacamole was fresh, smooth and overall very much to our liking. I’d rate this around an 8/10, no complaints, but the food was not necessarily mind-blowing.

Now, on to the main course, which again was delicious and filling. I had the cheesesteak bowl and Tyler had a burrito. Both of us enjoyed our meals and finished them with no problem. The cheesesteak bowl had plenty of rice, steak, peppers and onions, which made for a perfect dinner option for anyone looking for a hearty meal that doesn’t leave you feeling sick afterward. “Bold” and “velvety” were the words Tyler used to describe his burrito, which had plenty of rice, steak, guacamole and jalapenos. Trust me when I say this burrito is a million times better than any College-in-the-Woods or Appalachian Collegiate Center burrito could ever be. Overall, I’d rate this portion of the meal a solid 8.5/10.

Dessert was by far the best part of the meal! I chose the churro with orange cinnamon and sugar, paired with melted chocolate dip. Tyler had the tres leches cake — fluffy and sweet, the perfect way to end a meal. The churro and tres leches cake aren’t the typical dry, chocolate cake or soggy piece of pie most restaurants have to offer. This is why Dos Rios Cantina stands out against all other restaurants in the Southern tier area. Even if you aren’t interested in a full meal, the dessert option is something you don’t want to miss out on. I’d rate this round a perfect score of 10/10.

Overall, I’d say Dos Rios Cantina is the perfect option to get out of the house for a delicious meal. The staff wore masks, washed tables after people left and practiced social distancing. The food was fantastic and had plenty of options for all different types of pallets and dietary restrictions. Dos Rios Cantina is the place to be in Downtown Binghamton.