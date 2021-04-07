Air fryers serve as a healthy yet still delicious replacement for traditional deep frying.

Easy ideas for fried food galore

Were you victim to the air fryer craze on TikTok? Did you spontaneously buy an air fryer over quarantine and now have no idea what to do with it? If so, then I have three words for you: fried food galore. Check out these simple (and insanely delicious) recipes!

Garlic parmesan chicken wings (low-carb AND keto!)

Ingredients:

— chicken wings

— olive oil

— salt

— garlic powder

— smoked paprika

— ½ tablespoon baking powder

— 2 ½ tablespoons butter

— parmesan cheese

— minced garlic

Directions:

1. Pat your chicken wings dry with a paper towel and transfer them to a bowl.

2. Drizzle some olive oil and add salt, garlic powder, smoked paprika and baking powder. Make sure to thoroughly mix.

3. Pop it into the air fryer at 400ºF for 20 minutes — check if they need to be flipped midway.

4. In a saucepan, melt the butter and add in the parmesan cheese and garlic.

5. Once the chicken is done, transfer it to a bowl, add the sauce and toss.

6. Optional: garnish with parsley and enjoy!

Craving a side dish? How about some sweet potato fries?

Ingredients:

— sweet potatoes

— coconut oil

— ranch seasoning or salt and pepper

— cornstarch (secret ingredient to make fries extra crispy)

Directions:

1. Wash and cut the potatoes into strips, then soak them in water for at least one hour.

2. Dry your potatoes and put them into a large plastic bag.

3. Combine all the ingredients and shake the bag, making sure to coat all the potatoes evenly.

4. Pop them into the air fryer at 375ºF for 15 minutes.

5. Flip them over and then put them back in at 400ºF for another seven minutes.

If you want to elevate your fries, opt for some loaded fries! Just line your air fryer with aluminum foil and throw in either handmade or frozen french fries at 400ºF for 15 minutes. Then add some cheese, bacon bits, chives or any other topping(s) of your choice, pop it back in for another two to three minutes and voilà!

For the macaroni and cheese lovers, I’ve got just the thing: mac and cheese bites! Think mac and cheese, but better.

Ingredients:

— 2 cups mac and cheese

— 1 egg

— 1 tablespoon milk

— ½ cup bread crumbs

— ¼ teaspoon salt

— ¼ teaspoon paprika

— ¼ teaspoon garlic powder

Directions:

1. Take the mac and cheese and mold into bite-sized balls.

2. In a bowl, combine the egg and milk.

3. In a separate bowl, combine the breadcrumbs, salt, paprika and garlic powder.

4. Now, you’re ready to assemble! Take the mac and cheese balls, roll them in the egg mixture and then transfer them to the breadcrumbs mixture (make sure to thoroughly coat for guaranteed crispiness).

5. Pop them into the freezer and take them out after 30 minutes to prevent them from breaking apart.

6. Pop them into the air fryer at 360ºF for 10 minutes.

7. Snack on them plain or drizzle on your favorite condiments!

Itching for something spicy? Definitely check out these jalapeno poppers (keto-approved)!

Ingredients:

— 6-8 large jalapenos

— bacon strips

— 8 ounces softened cream cheese

— ½ cup shredded cheese

— ¼ teaspoon garlic powder

— ⅛ teaspoon onion powder

— salt & pepper

Directions:

1. Prep the jalapenos by slicing off the tops and then slicing them in half. Remove the seeds.

2. In a bowl, combine the softened cream cheese, shredded cheese, garlic powder, onion powder and salt and pepper.

3. Now, for the fun part — mix! Stuff! Wrap!

4. Mix the filling and stuff it into the jalapeños.

5. Wrap the stuffed jalapeños with bacon.

6. Pop them into the air fryer at 350ºF for 14 to 16 minutes.

*Warning– there might be unsavory consequences so enjoy at a moderate pace and have some milk nearby!

Looking to satiate your sweet tooth? Try making some French toast sticks!

Ingredients:

— bread

— 2 eggs

— ⅓ cup milk

— ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

— ⅓ cup sugar

— 1-2 teaspoons cinnamon

Directions:

1. Cut your bread into sticks.

2. In a bowl, combine the eggs, milk and vanilla extract and mix.

3. In a separate bowl, combine the sugar and cinnamon.

4. Dip your breadsticks into the egg mixture (*do not soak or else it will get soggy) and then coat with the cinnamon-sugar mixture.

5. Pop them into the air fryer at 375-400ºF for three to five minutes on each side, or until crispy.

Enjoy your French toast sticks with maple syrup or garnish with powdered sugar!