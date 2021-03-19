St. Patrick’s Day might look vastly different than it traditionally has, but these St. Patrick’s Day-themed cocktails will be sure to raise your spirit.

While celebrating St. Patrick’s Day might look vastly different than it traditionally has, that doesn’t mean celebratory plans should be ditched altogether. What can be ditched is the lukewarm vodka in an old water bottle, frat punch and flat keg beer. Instead, consider exchanging those alcohol atrocities for these St. Patrick’s day-themed cocktails, that are sure to taste a whole lot better.

The Morning Option

Looking to get buzzed while eating a hearty breakfast with your friends or roommates? Irish Coffee is a great option!

Ingredients:

— Hot coffee

— 3 fluid ounces of Irish whiskey

— 1 tablespoon of brown sugar

— Heavy cream, whipped slightly

(If homemade whipped cream is above your pay grade, Bailey’s Irish Cream is a fantastic alternative)

This recipe is pretty simple– make hot coffee, as if it’s a typical morning. Make sure your mug is slightly warm by pouring in hot water to heat it up, then empty it. Next, pour in the hot coffee about two-thirds of the way, add in the brown sugar and let dissolve. Stir in the Irish whiskey and top it off with the whipped heavy cream.

The Classic Option

Want a more refreshing and zesty option, rather than Irish coffee? The Irish Maid is just for you! Pair it with a nice sit-down lunch with your roommates and friends and you have yourself a perfect celebration.

Ingredients:

— 2 fluid ounces of Irish whiskey

— 2 slices of peeled cucumber

— 1 ½ fluid ounces of St-Germain elderflower liqueur

— ⅔ fluid ounces of lemon juice

— ⅓ fluid ounces of sugar syrup (to make it, simply add 2:1 ratio of sugar to water and boil until the sugar dissolves)

Muddle (grind) cucumber into the base of a shaker, add in all ingredients. Then, strain over ice. Now you have a delicious, refreshing cocktail!

The Shot Option

Let’s face it, we’re in college and what is more synonymous with that than shots — an Irish Slammer shot is a perfect fit. While this option is not as authentic as the other drinks, it is sure to taste just as good.

Ingredients:

— Bottle of Guinness

— 1 fluid ounce Bailey’s Irish Cream

— 1 fluid ounce Irish whiskey

Pour the bottle of Guinness into a glass. Then, in a separate shot glass, mix the Bailey’s Irish Cream with the Irish whiskey and drop into the Guinness. Make sure to drink immediately.

The Sweet Tooth Option

Prefer a more sugary option of alcoholic beverages? This boozy McDonald’s Shamrock Shake option is the answer!

Ingredients:

— 3 large scoops of vanilla ice cream

— 2 fluid ounces of creme de menthe

— 2 fluid ounces of vanilla vodka

— ¼ cup of heavy cream

— About 6 drops of green food coloring

— Whipped cream to top it off

Blend together all ingredients until smooth and garnish with whipped cream. If you’re just looking for a homemade dupe of the Shamrock Shake, take out the vanilla vodka and replace the creme de menthe with peppermint extract.

Of course, if you aren’t interested in cocktails, a classic Irish Beer is another great option. Guinness, Murphy’s Irish Stout, O’Hara’s Irish Craft Lager and Harp Lager will be sure to give you a taste of Ireland.