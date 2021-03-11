Enjoy the weather, all that Downtown has to offer with these local galleries

Do you have cabin fever and need to get out of your apartment or dorm? Binghamton’s First Friday is a great opportunity to do so. Check out these art galleries showcasing new works in March!

Feb. 5 to March 27 at Orazio Salati Studio & Gallery (204 State St.)

The gallery will be showcasing “New Small Paintings on Paper,” showing pieces made of acrylic on wax paper that is no bigger than 8-by-10-inch paper.

March 5 to March 27 at Cooperative Gallery 213 (213 State St.)

Cooperative Gallery will showcase “Art in the Time of COVID,” an exhibition made up of submissions from multiple artists who have created in the past year.

March 5 to March 27 at Artisan Gallery (95 Court St.)

Artisan Gallery is showcasing the “Regional High School Emerging Artists Competition and Exhibition,” which includes the works of many talented high school artists in the area.

Feb. 28 to July 25 at the Roberson Museum and Science Center (30 Front St.)

The Roberson Museum and Science Center is showcasing the works of more than 30 different artists within a 100-mile radius in its annual Regional Art Exhibition. Mediums like acrylic, resin and woodworking will be on display.