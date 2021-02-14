Organizations such as STAP, CVAC, RISE, and Family Planning of South Central New York offer affordable services

Education and services regarding sexual and reproductive health are crucial for many students and community members to lead robust and fulfilling lives. Unfortunately, counseling, advocacy, education and safe spaces are not always readily available to individuals who need it, such as those who wish to practice safe sex or survivors of domestic and interpersonal violence. Many students may not know that there are a number of groups in the greater Binghamton area who are doing valuable work to provide sexual health services and support for survivors. We have compiled a list below of some of these organizations that offer something for everyone, whether that is free contraceptives to counseling to legal advocacy.

Crime Victims Assistance Center (CVAC)

CVAC provides a safe environment for victims of crime as well as those who have been affected by it in any way. Located right on 377 Robinson St. in Binghamton, CVAC offers free counseling to survivors as well as safe spaces for victims of various crimes. You can call (607) 722-4256 for a 24/7 crisis support line or text (607) 725-8196 if you prefer to text.

STAP Prevention Services

The Southern Tier AIDS Program (STAP) Prevention Services is an LGBTQ+ friendly sexual health team offering communities of color preventative services. According to the Southern Tier AIDS Program’s website, the team “work[s] toward creating a world where HIV transmission is rare and those who are HIV+ lead healthy lives.” Services include HIV and/or STD tests, PrEP consultations, Hepatitis-C consultations, mental health counseling and services, and free condoms and lubrication. Additionally, they offer opioid overdose reversal training, a Syringe Exchange Program and navigation services for individuals who need assistance with finding health insurance or a primary care provider across their offices spanning from Ithaca to Oneonta. STAP Prevention Services’ main office is located on 22 Riverside Drive in Binghamton, New York. You can call their hotline at (800)-333-0892, their phone line at (607) 798-1706 or via fax at (607) 798-1977.

Family Planning of South Central NY

Family Planning offers gynecological and reproductive health services such as pregnancy testing, STD testing, rapid HIV testing, birth control, cancer screening, PrEP and HPV vaccinations, at an affordable rate. They also provide sexual health education specifically targeted for college students. Family Planning is a pro-choice organization located at 117 Hawley St. You can call them to schedule an appointment or ask any questions you may have at (607) 723-8306. They are available via fax at (607) 723-4087.

RISE

RISE, formerly known as the SOS Shelter, offers assistance to families who experience or are endangered by domestic violence through residential, advocacy and counseling services. One of the first domestic violence shelters in New York state, RISE provides families a confidential location to protect themselves, with a private bathroom and bedroom as well as a shared kitchen, dining room and living room. During their stay, residents can access transportation to the shelter and to their appointments through RISE. RISE also offers advocacy for domestic violence survivors regarding family court, law enforcement, Child Protective Services and Department of Social Services — therapeutic counseling is available to survivors in person, by telephone or through Zoom. You can contact RISE at (607) 748-7453 or for advocacy and counseling services at (607) 748-5174.

While this brief list may be an incomplete compilation of all sexual and reproductive health resources available in the Binghamton and Broome County Area, we hope this can serve as a good place to start reaching out and getting the care you deserve.