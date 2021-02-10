For your partner, your friends and yourself

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and whether you are in a relationship, situationship or living your best single life, it is a great day to celebrate the love of all forms and the connections we have with others. For the occasion, Pipe Dream has compiled a list of songs that are sure to bring you that warm and fuzzy feeling.

“Old Fashioned” by Bruno Major

Bruno Major is the best artist if you’re looking for slow, somewhat cheesy love songs. “Old Fashioned” is as cheesy and sweet as they get, with Major singing about being a chivalrous, romantic partner to his significant other, even if society would tease him for doing so. The “old-fashioned” things he mentions doing include serenading his partner “like a fool,” dressing in his best clothes for dates and giving his jacket up when the other is cold. These are actions anyone would appreciate, so hearing Major sing about them gives you a sense of comfort in the fact that chivalry is, in fact, not dead.

“80’s makeout session” by dacelynn

16-year-old musician dacelynn produces songs that include topics such as LGBTQ+ relationships. In “80’s makeout session,” she sings about wanting to be important to someone and hoping to make them feel special, comparing it to the sweet but simple pop songs of the 1980s with the “lame chord progressions.” With an overall theme of reciprocation and showing admiration, “80’s makeout session” calls out the importance of showing those that you love how much you love them. It goes a long way in making them feel important to you.

“Foreplay” by Jalen Santoy

The lyrics in the song explore the ambivalence of relationships, which makes the song adaptable to whatever situation you are in. Santoy combines rap and jazz to create a beautiful, classy and fresh melody. The distinct alto sax intro is a welcome break from autotune and an easy way to get in the mood for Valentine’s Day.

“Moon River” by Frank Ocean

“Moon River” was originally written by Johnny Mercer and Henry Mancini for Audrey Hepburn to sing in the movie, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” Frank Ocean dropped his cover of the song the night after Valentine’s Day 2018. The lyrics are filled with a sense of wonder and wanderlust between two “drifters.” The song explores themes of self-realization with the help of someone you love and is well suited for a year spent dreaming wistfully of a beautiful world while social distancing at home.

“Find Someone Like You” by Snoh Aalegra

Although Snoh Aalegra is a relatively new artist in the R&B world, she brings the old school energy with her song “Find Someone Like You.” Snoh dedicates the song to her ideal future partner, singing, “Nothing’s ever perfect, but you’re perfect to me” and that “Even when it’s bad, I love you.” Whether you are single and yearning for a lover or happily coupled this holiday, this soulful track is perfect to sing along to.

Check out this and other songs here:



