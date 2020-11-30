BU clubs, organizations host virtual events to help students get through final projects, exams

The time leading up to finals week can be jarring: the late nights, the studying, the shaky hands after consuming immense amounts of caffeine and worst of all, the stress. Finals season has always been difficult, but students may be finding it particularly challenging to focus on their classes and exams during these unprecedented times. With COVID-19 cases rising across the country and the stress from finals kicking in, it’s important to unload stress. Thankfully, various Binghamton University clubs are holding virtual de-stress events throughout the week leading up to finals, including activities like meditation, yoga, games and movies. Consider attending a couple for peace of mind and a little touch of happiness during this stressful period.

Biweekly breathwork and meditation with SKY@BUgrad

Every Monday and Thursday, SKY@BUgrad, a club devoted to meditation and stress relief, holds an hourlong breathwork and meditation event. Meditative practices can aid in bringing calmness, clarity and presence to a situation. In times of stress, these practices can reduce anxiety, promote kindness within oneself and generate self-awareness. Sessions run from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“End of Semester Destresser!”

Looking to have some fun? BU Association of Mixed Students, a club that aims to create a welcoming environment for students of mixed heritage at BU, will hold its “End of Semester Destresser!” event via Zoom on Nov. 30 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event gives attendees the option of a virtual game night or a movie night with the use of breakout rooms. Relaxation and spending a little time doing something fun can be greatly beneficial for your mind.

“Destress with Yoga”

Yoga is a physical and mental activity that derives from Indian and Hindu practices. The practice can do wonders for your mental clarity, physical wellness and overall state of being. BU’s Chapter of Pretty Girls Sweat, which aims to provide an encouraging environment for healthy living, will be hosting the session from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 1, via Zoom.

De-stress with Society of Women Engineers (SWE)

SWE, a club that brings together a community of women in engineering, is hosting an hourlong de-stress session to alleviate the woes of finals season. The “Destress with SWE!” event will be held from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 3, via Zoom.

“GAME NIGHT Level 1: De-Stress”

Games are an excellent way to spend fun time de-stressing. Real Education About College Health (REACH), a program with an aim to conduct outreach to students about health topics and issues, is hosting a 45-minute game session to alleviate stress through collaborative games like Skribbl.io, Among Us, Jackbox and Codenames, among others. Join in on the fun from 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 3.

Guided meditation with the Mary E. Mahoney Nursing Support Group

With just a weekend separating you and finals, Friday can be the most daunting day of all, but don’t fret — Mary E. Mahoney Nursing Support Group, a club dedicated to creating an inclusive environment for BU students, particularly those pursuing nursing degrees, is hosting a guided meditation. The session will work to relax your worries and elevate your focus. Join the group on Dec. 2 from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for a much-needed peaceful end to your stressful week.

“Fall 2020 Semester Debrief/Hangout”

One of the best ways to de-stress is to talk about your stress and share it with others that are experiencing similar emotions. Newing College Council is hosting a semester debrief/hangout. This safe space will allow people to talk about their semester and ask questions about their plans for spring 2021. Join the council for a productive conversation on Dec. 6 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Can’t fit these into your schedule?

If you’re too busy to get any of these to fit into your schedule, consider taking a 10-minute walk, holding a small meditation session for yourself or watching a comedy routine. Wherever you can fit them in, small actions that take care of your mind and body matter too.