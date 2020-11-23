Filled with song, dance and heartfelt storylines, these Bollywood classics are great options for a study break

As we head into Thanksgiving break and quickly approach winter break, it is important to make time for ourselves. One great way to de-stress and enjoy your break is by watching some good Bollywood movies. In many ways, these films may be deemed “problematic” within modern day culture due to the fact that the male gaze and sexualization of women are prevalent in all of them, but I believe the films can be enjoyed by anyone. Those who are interested in watching these movies should approach them with an open mind and an interest in listening to great music. All of the movies below are available on Netflix.

“3 Idiots”

Rating: 5/5 stars

This movie tells the story of three men who meet in college and go on numerous adventures together. These mischievous “idiots” are constantly getting into trouble while bringing humor into the film. The comical side of the movie is a bit misleading — the film surprises the audience when it addresses some dark and serious societal issues. The story moves between the past and the present and takes us on a journey where two friends search for their missing college friend. For those interested in watching, they can look forward to a night of laughter and tears. The movie presents many lessons for the audience including the value of family, living life in the present and following your dreams. The movie also addresses suicide and the ways in which societal pressures have become standard in the world. After graduation, one of the three friends goes missing, and after 10 years the other two friends search for him. Eventually, they discover that their friend has taken on a new identity in the world. The movie includes limited musical numbers.

“Queen”

Rating: 5/5 stars

This was by far the best movie I have seen in some time. Throughout the movie we watch the main character, Rani, grow. The movie begins with Rani preparing for marriage to a man she had been dating for multiple years prior to the film. The day before the wedding her fiance tells her he cannot go through with the marriage. She is heartbroken and decides to go on her honeymoon alone. She travels through Europe and makes great friends along the way. By the end of the movie, Rani’s fiance who broke her heart is practically begging her to forgive him and get married again. Rani returns her wedding ring to him and walks off looking more confident than ever before.

“Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham”

Rating: 3/5 stars

The movie was entertaining — it told the story of a family who is divided after the son goes against his father’s will and marries the girl he is in love with, despite already having an arranged marriage in the works. The brother of the disowned son then sets out on a mission, years later, to reunite the family. Throughout the movie, characters would break out into song while performing dance numbers. The music was exciting, and the movie as a whole was similar to a musical with its numerous musical numbers. I couldn’t help but dance while watching this movie because of the thrilling music. The style of the movie may be compared to a telenovela as the plot is filled with drama, love and tears.

“Jab We Met”

Rating: 3.8/5 stars

This movie was similar to “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” in that it incorporated music and dancing. It follows the journey of two characters, Aditya and Geet, who meet on the train. After Aditya steps off the train and is about to miss it, Geet runs off the train to help Aditya. The two wind up missing the train and taking a journey to return Geet safely to her family. As their friendship develops, it slowly grows into love, though Geet does not recognize this until later in the film. Aditya is a quiet, grumpy and depressed character who learns to love life again after spending time with Geet. Geet is a naive hyper-extrovert who loves to share her story with others. She matures throughout the movie, and by the end of the movie, Geet is able to recognize the reality of the world rather than live in a dreamlike bubble.