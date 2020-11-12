A three-course, fall-inspired meal to fill your stomach and warm your soul.

Featuring classic fall ingredients such as apples, pumpkin, these recipes are sure to keep you well-fed

Fall, the season synonymous with all things warm, cozy and yummy, is here! It is the perfect time to make a three-course meal with a small group of friends or your housemates. With the semester wrapping up, it’s time to kick back and enjoy some comfort food. Here are the best fall recipes to feed your soul.

Start your meal off with a salad, but not just any salad — an autumn apple salad. Make use of those apples you picked while taking cute Instagram photos.

Ingredients:

— Two kinds of apples (preferably a sweet kind and a tart kind)

— Crumbled feta cheese

— Crispy bacon (can be excluded)

— Sweet dried cranberries

— Crunchy pecans (can be excluded)

A salad is quite easy to make! Simply cut the apples into small pieces and mix all ingredients together — that’s all. A raspberry vinaigrette is amazing paired with this salad, or add your own personal favorite.

Now it’s time for the entree! Chicken parmesan is the perfect fall option, to give you a taste of home.

Ingredients:

— Chicken breasts

— Flour, salt and pepper

— Eggs (for the egg wash)

— Italian bread crumbs

— Parmesan cheese

— Cooking oil

— Marinara sauce

— Shredded mozzarella

— Parsley or basil to garnish

While this portion of the meal isn’t as simple as the salad, it will be worth it in the end!

1. Pre-heat the oven to 425 degrees.

2. Cut two chicken breasts in half lengthwise, and season the cutlets with salt and pepper.

3. Set up three bowls. In the first bowl, combine flour, salt and pepper. In the second bowl, beat two eggs. In the third bowl, mix parmesan and bread crumbs.

4. Thoroughly cover the chicken in flour, dusting off any excess. Dip both sides of the chicken into the egg wash, then cover the chicken with the mix of parmesan and bread crumbs.

5. Heat a large skillet with enough oil to lightly coat the bottom.

6. Saute the chicken for three to four minutes per side or until they are cooked through at 165 degrees.

7. Pour half the marinara sauce into a casserole dish. Arrange the chicken so that the breasts are not placed on top of one another. Spoon the rest of the sauce over the chicken, and top with cheese. Cook at 425 degrees for 15 minutes until the cheese is melted and the sauce is bubbly.

In need of something sweet after all this savory food? Pumpkin cookies are the answer!

Ingredients:

— 1 cup of softened butter (2 sticks)

— 1 cup granulated sugar

— 1 teaspoon baking soda

— 1 teaspoon baking powder

— ½ teaspoon salt

— 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

— 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

— 1 egg

— 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

— 1 cup canned pumpkin

— 2 cups all-purpose flour

Cream Cheese Frosting:

— ½ cup of softened butter (1 stick)

— 8 ounces cream cheese softened

— 3 cups powdered sugar

— 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees

2. Beat butter for about one minute.

3. Add sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and pumpkin spice, continuing to beat until well combined. Then add egg and vanilla extract until fully incorporated.

4. Take about a teaspoon-sized spoonful of the batter and place it on the baking sheet, making sure to leave a few inches in between each cookie.

5. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until the tops appear crisp. Allow the cookies to fully cool before frosting.

Now it’s time for the cream cheese frosting.

1. In a large bowl beat together butter and cream cheese until smooth.

2. Sift the powdered sugar in, add vanilla extract and mix until well combined.

3. Frost the cookies once they are fully cooled.

What’s a small dinner party without a cocktail? A fall-themed one is even better. Honeycrisp Sangria is a perfect option to tie all the fall flavors together and complete the meal!

Ingredients:

— 4 ounces of apple vodka

— ½ of a large Honeycrisp apple

— Orange peel

— 1 ounce of simple syrup

— 1 ounce of lemon juice

— 4 ounces apple cider

— 12 ounces hard apple cider

1. In a small serving bowl, combine vodka and cut apples with the orange peel.

2. Allow this to steep for at least 15 minutes or up to 24 hours refrigerated.

3. When ready to serve, add simple syrup, lemon juice and apple cider, stirring to combine.

That’s all! Now you have the perfect cocktail to go with your fall three-course meal.