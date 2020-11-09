A local favorite among students, The Colonial offers classic American-style food with a casual, cozy atmosphere, right in the center of Downtown Binghamton. The popular gastropub offers a wide array of comfort foods, ranging from brunch to lunch and dinner options and boasts an expansive drink menu.

The Colonial regularly participates in Restaurant Week and, despite the pandemic, this year is no exception. They made the necessary adjustments in order to successfully continue with the tradition, which included adding the option for takeout to the usual dine-in and outdoor seating options.

Upon arriving, my photographer, Tyler, and I took advantage of the good weather and sat at an outdoor table in front of the restaurant. The outdoor area is adorned with glowing string lights and overhanging decor, which adds a touch of warmth to the atmosphere. Inside, visible from the wide windows next to our table, the restaurant is lined with autumn leaves and lots of rustic, fall-related decorations. These serve to subtly enhance the comfortable, inviting atmosphere indoors and tie together the bar area with the table seating.

The menu for Restaurant Week offers three courses, at a fixed price of $12 for lunch or $20 for dinner. On our lunch menu was a choice between three options for appetizers and three for entrees, as well as two dessert milkshakes.

Tyler and I both started off by ordering the tomato soup with grilled cheese strips, which did not fail to impress. I am especially picky with my tomato soup, but this one was the perfect blend between a creamy, smooth texture and the zesty flavor of tomatoes. The grilled cheese strips were warm and crunchy, and great for dipping into the soup or enjoying separately.

For the second course, we chose between three burgers. I opted for the vegetarian option, the Portobello Slammer, while Tyler went with the classic Colonial Burger. My burger came on a fluffy brioche bun, topped with roasted red peppers and spinach-artichoke spread. The portobello mushroom itself was a bit too juicy for my taste and tended to slide around in its bun, but this was compensated for by the rest of the meal’s additions. The Colonial Burger, one of the many burger options the restaurant is famous for, looked very well made, and Tyler assured me it was in fact a good pick. Both burgers were served alongside a heaping pile of fries which, personally, were my favorite part of the meal. The fries were thin and crunchy on the outside while soft on the inside, lined with a breadcrumb batter and made with just the right amount of oil.

We finished off the meal with The Colonial’s fall-inspired milkshakes, which come in either pumpkin or apple pie flavors. My pumpkin milkshake was creamy and soft, topped with fluffy whipped cream and filled with cinnamon — it tasted just like a pumpkin pie in a cup. With the autumnal decor and The Colonial’s warm, homey atmosphere, I couldn’t help but feel excited for Thanksgiving as the last few weeks of the season approach, even with the pandemic still going on. Restaurant Week provides a much needed little escape from this abnormal semester — and with low prices, outdoor seating and takeout options, it is the perfect activity to partake in for just about anyone.