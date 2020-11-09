If there’s one thing quarantine has proved to us, it’s that very few things beat a good drink. I was lucky enough to head to 205 Dry, a restaurant I heard about many times throughout my college career. I had honestly been meaning to go, but always justified staying home by telling myself I’d save money. But this year, Restaurant Week and working for Pipe Dream gave me the opportunity to get the full experience of this unique gem for a fraction of the price.

Upon arriving at State Street, I noticed that 205 Dry looked more like a tiny bookshop than anything else, deliberately built on the 1920s speakeasy theme of the restaurant. After walking behind the false bookcase, my photographer, Sid, and I were greeted by massive oak paneling, dim, hazy mood lighting and friendly waitstaff. The shelves behind the bar reach up to the ceiling with a library-style ladder swinging from one side of the wall to the other. The bar feels reminiscent of something you might encounter in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, with a vintage feel and the sound of Lauryn Hill floating through speakers in the background.

The Restaurant Week menu for 205 Dry provided three courses for $25. One unique offering was that, for the first course, we were able to choose one option from a list of two drinks and three small plates. I opted for a drink and chose the Mescalero Otoño, a sweet fall-inspired drink that will satisfy any tequila fan, while Sid ordered The Honey Pie, a whiskey cocktail. The drinks had beautiful amber finishes and were each garnished with a dried apple slice — both were the perfect way to finish off a long week.

For entrees, there were three options provided, and all sounded absolutely perfect. I chose the “OG” chicken sandwich, while Sid had the mushroom risotto with grilled portobello mushrooms. After working at Chick-fil-A for two summers as a broke high school student, I became almost too familiar with chicken sandwiches. Franchise debates aside, I am a firm believer that you shouldn’t have to choose between a crispy or a juicy chicken sandwich. The best fried chicken should manage to be both, all while being well seasoned. The “OG” was just that — juicy and flavorful while still crunchy and satisfying, garnished with well-seasoned fries. I finished my plate quickly — and yes, I kept the pickles on.

Sid was also kind enough to portion me off a small bit of his mushroom risotto before he started so that I could get a taste. I’m someone who doesn’t reach for mushrooms very often, but this dish was delicious. It was rich, flavorful and presented beautifully on the plate. Risotto is a notorious pain in the ass to prepare, but the texture of this one was creamy, smooth and well executed.

Both of us had the pear spice cake for dessert, as it was the only option provided. While you’ll find me hard-pressed to say anything negative about a dessert, we both agreed that this was the weakest of the three courses. Sid felt that the spices used were overpowering so that you couldn’t taste much of anything other than cardamom, and I felt that the cake resembled more of gingerbread than something fruit-based. The icing, however, added a nice amount of sugar on top.

Overall, this was a lovely experience, and I look forward to coming back in the future. The waitstaff was friendly and attentive, which was definitely helped by us being the first ones in the door. If you’re looking for a slightly more elevated cuisine experience in Downtown Binghamton, be sure to check out 205 Dry. The drinks, good food and relaxing atmosphere will be sure to leave you dreaming of jazz and a roaring good time.