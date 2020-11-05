Every Binghamton foodie’s favorite time of the year is here again. Restaurant Week is a biannual event where restaurants in Binghamton offer discounts and special menus for lunch and dinner. The event is held by eatBING, a group of small business owners that aims to promote a diverse and innovative food and beverage culture in Binghamton. Portions of the proceeds made during Restaurant Week are donated to charities and arts organizations including the Animal Care Council, Tri-Cities Opera and Habitat for Humanity.
Restaurant Week will be held from Nov. 3 to Nov. 12. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will mostly operate through takeout meals, with a few restaurants offering dine-in options. All meals run from $10 to $30, including appetizers, main courses and desserts. Click here [hyperlink – https://eatbing.com/restaurant-week-menus/ ] to look at the menus for all participating restaurants.
205 Dry (205 State St.) — $25 dinner
Alexander’s Cafe (34 Chenango St.) — $12 lunch
Garage Taco Bar (211 Washington St.) — $12 lunch and $20 dinner
Burger Monday’s (23 Henry St.) — $25 dinner (one $30 dinner option available)
Craft (135 Washington St.) — $12 lunch and $20 dinner
Dos Rios Cantina (60 Court St.) — $12 lunch and $20 dinner
House of Reardon (25 Grant St.) — $12 lunch and $20 dinner
Little Venice (111 Chenango St.) — $12 lunch and $20 dinner
Lost Dog Cafe (222 Water St.) — $12 lunch and $20 dinner
Lupo’s S&S CharPit (6 W. State St.) — $10 lunch
Michelangelo’s (465 Court St.) — $20 dinner
Remlik’s Grille & Oyster Bar (21 Lewis St.) — $30 dinner
Sake-Tumi (71 Court St.) — $10 lunch and $20 dinner
Taj Tandoor Restaurant (59 Main St.) — $20 dinner
Thai Time (96 Front St.) — $12 lunch and $25 dinner
The Colonial (56-58 Court St.) — $12 lunch and $20 dinner
Social on State (201 State St.) — $25 dinner
The Stone Fox (15 Hawley St.) — $12 lunch and $20 dinner
South City Publick House (1200 Vestal Ave.) — $25 dinner