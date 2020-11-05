Restaurants offer takeout, limited dine-in options

Every Binghamton foodie’s favorite time of the year is here again. Restaurant Week is a biannual event where restaurants in Binghamton offer discounts and special menus for lunch and dinner. The event is held by eatBING, a group of small business owners that aims to promote a diverse and innovative food and beverage culture in Binghamton. Portions of the proceeds made during Restaurant Week are donated to charities and arts organizations including the Animal Care Council, Tri-Cities Opera and Habitat for Humanity.

Restaurant Week will be held from Nov. 3 to Nov. 12. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will mostly operate through takeout meals, with a few restaurants offering dine-in options. All meals run from $10 to $30, including appetizers, main courses and desserts. Click here [hyperlink – https://eatbing.com/restaurant-week-menus/ ] to look at the menus for all participating restaurants.

205 Dry (205 State St.) — $25 dinner

Alexander’s Cafe (34 Chenango St.) — $12 lunch

Garage Taco Bar (211 Washington St.) — $12 lunch and $20 dinner

Burger Monday’s (23 Henry St.) — $25 dinner (one $30 dinner option available)

Craft (135 Washington St.) — $12 lunch and $20 dinner

Dos Rios Cantina (60 Court St.) — $12 lunch and $20 dinner

House of Reardon (25 Grant St.) — $12 lunch and $20 dinner

Little Venice (111 Chenango St.) — $12 lunch and $20 dinner

Lost Dog Cafe (222 Water St.) — $12 lunch and $20 dinner

Lupo’s S&S CharPit (6 W. State St.) — $10 lunch

Michelangelo’s (465 Court St.) — $20 dinner

Remlik’s Grille & Oyster Bar (21 Lewis St.) — $30 dinner

Sake-Tumi (71 Court St.) — $10 lunch and $20 dinner

Taj Tandoor Restaurant (59 Main St.) — $20 dinner

Thai Time (96 Front St.) — $12 lunch and $25 dinner

The Colonial (56-58 Court St.) — $12 lunch and $20 dinner

Social on State (201 State St.) — $25 dinner

The Stone Fox (15 Hawley St.) — $12 lunch and $20 dinner

South City Publick House (1200 Vestal Ave.) — $25 dinner