Local galleries display art ranging from ceramics to portraits of wild animals

Need a break from the day to explore your creative side? Binghamton’s First Friday is the answer. Here are the local galleries taking part in November’s First Friday.

Nov. 6 to Nov. 28 at Orazio Salati Studio & Gallery (204 State St.)

The gallery will showcase the works of multiple artists including C. Henry, F. P. Lynn, M. Leonard, V. H. Madsen and Orazio Salati. Paintings, fiber mixed media art, printmaking and ceramics will be on display.

Nov. 6 to Nov. 28 at Cooperative Gallery 213 (213 State St.)

Cooperative Gallery will display Stephen Schweitzer’s “Les Utensiles” exhibition, which gives a unique take on everyday objects. Portraits, drawings and paintings created by Linda Ciallelo will also be exhibited.

Nov. 5 to Nov. 28 at Artisan Gallery (95 Court St.)

“Essence of Life: A Study of Nature,” an exhibition created by Cole Johnson, will be displayed. The exhibition was created using graphite powder to create portraits of wild animals.

Feb. 28, 2020 to Jan. 31, 2021 at the Roberson Museum & Science Center (30 Front St.)

The museum will feature the works of Joseph Opshinsky in an exhibition called “Regional Color,” which will feature works that look like vibrant paintings at a distance, but in reality are collages of intricately placed cut paper.