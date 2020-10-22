Meet the ghosts from the Roberson Museum and Science Center's past, listen to creepy stories

Binghamton’s Roberson Museum and Science Center, located on 30 Front St., has had a long history of paranormal activity. Accordingly, it is now offering haunted history tours and a spook-tacular family event to celebrate Halloween in the entire month of October.

The Roberson Mansion was built in the early 20th century as a home for Alonzo Roberson Jr. and his wife Margaret Hays. After their deaths, their home was created into what is now known as the Roberson Museum and Science Center. Over the years, people have reported chilling sightings of both Roberson and Hays, as well as some of their maids. The haunted history tours offer patrons a chance to see where the Robersons lived, as well as to hear creepy ghost stories.

Haunted history tours are being offered every Friday and Saturday in the month of October. Participants will be able to walk the halls where Alonzo’s and Margaret’s ghosts are rumored to roam. Some people have reported cold chills or an uneasy feeling when touring the mansion while others have reported seeing full apparitions of the Roberson family and their staff members.

One story states that years ago, a staff member was finishing closing up the mansion portion of the museum when they turned around and saw an apparition of a woman in an old fashioned maid’s uniform. The staff member continued to stare at the ghost in shock until it disappeared. Another story regards Alonzo himself, stating that he enjoys letting people know when it’s their time to pack up for the day. A staff member was finishing locking up when she heard the elevator coming up to the level with a “ding, ding, ding,” although she hadn’t pushed the button, nor was anyone else left in the building. The elevator is believed to have been a gift from Alonzo, telling the staff member that it was her time to leave for the day. The haunted history tours are a perfect way to celebrate Halloween with a scare or two.

The tour will include the history and stories of the parlor, offices and bedrooms, which all are rumored to hold the ghosts of the residents’ past. Time slots for the haunted history tours on Fridays are from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the tours lasting about an hour each. On Saturdays, time slots occur from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with extended hours on Halloween day from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tours are limited to just 10 participants at a time as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, so make sure to reserve slots ahead of time!

Want a more family-friendly opportunity to celebrate Halloween? Roberson Museum is also offering a special “Halloween Spooktacular” event for families on Halloween day from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Make sure to wear your spooky costumes! The event includes both arts and craft activities, spooky science experiments for children and trick-or-treating in the mansion. Admission is $8 for adults and $6 for students. Seniors, military members and children under 4 are free.