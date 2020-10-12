Cultural groups on campus provide a variety of safe ways to stay engaged, explore other cultures amid temporary shutdown

Binghamton University announced on Oct. 7 that all classes will be shifted online for a two-week period due to a surge of coronavirus cases in Broome County. This announcement also inhibits all in-person club events, and students who are currently living in the Binghamton area are recommended to stay home. However, there are still many entertaining events that will be held by multicultural clubs online. There remains a wide array of opportunities for students who attend to keep entertained while learning about other cultures. The virtual events below are being hosted by multicultural groups during the week of Oct. 12 to Oct. 18.

Oct. 12 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. — Korean American Student Association (KASA) Movie Night: “Train to Busan 2: Peninsula”

Want to have a chill movie night watching Korean movies while socializing with other students who are interested in Korean culture? This is the right event for you. BU’s KASA is holding a movie night for anyone interested on Monday, Oct. 12 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The movie “Train to Busan 2: Peninsula” will be played. It is the continuation of the “Train to Busan” movie series, which takes place after the Korean Peninsula is destroyed by zombie attacks in the first movie, “Train to Busan.” Register for this event on B-Engaged.

Oct. 13 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. — KASA X KASAMODA Dance Workshop

Do you want to dance your stress away from being quarantined? Then, this is the right event for you! KASAMODA, KASA’s dance group, is holding an online dancing session for anyone interested. This workshop will focus on members teaching other students contemporary hip-hop dances that the team has been working on.

Oct. 15 – Latin American Student Union (LASU): Palabras

LASU encourages all students to share and present any art form they would like to the public through Palabras, a spoken-word poetry event the organization holds biannually. This year, the event will be held on Zoom. The Zoom link can be found on LASU’s Instagram page.

Oct. 18 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. — Taiwanese American Student Coalition (TASC): TikTok Tournament

Are you the type of person who loves to watch and record TikTok videos and socialize with other BU students? The University’s TASC will be holding a TikTok Tournament on Sunday, Oct. 18. There are four topics students can make Tik Tok videos on: skit/funny, TikTok dance, talent or a TASC advertisement. Students can fill out a Google form that can be found on TASC’s Instagram and Facebook page by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 17 to attend the tournament.

Though the travel ban prohibits students from travelling to different parts of the world, the entertaining and socializing virtual events held by multicultural clubs will provide an opportunity for students to learn more about various cultures in an accessible online platform, while socializing with other students who are also interested in similar cultures.